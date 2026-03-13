Yankees Projected Game Two Starter Revealed

A pair of injuries have the New York Yankees starting rotation not quite at 100%, but this team is in good shape.

The team's ace, Max Fried, is taking the mound on March 25 as part of a special Opening Day broadcast on Netflix. The Yankees and San Francisco Giants are the only teams to play on the 25th. They'll then have March 26 off before playing again on the 27th, a date that perfectly aligns with one Yankees pitchers' schedule.

YES Network's Jack Curry revealed Cam Schlittler is the likely Game 2 starter. This coincides with how his Spring schedule has gone and makes sense knowing the state of the bullpen.

Cam Schlittler Likely to Pitch on March 27

Cam Schlittler is likely to start Game 2 for Yankees. Reading the tea leaves, he’s scheduled to pitch on Monday & presumably 5 days later on 3/21. That would give him one extra day of rest to face SF on 3/27. Pitch count will be about 65-70 so Yanks will have full pen behind him. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) March 13, 2026

The Yankees 2026 schedule starts off very oddly, but things get into full swing come March 27. Fried is their undoubtable No. 1 with the current state of their rotation, but many could make a case that Schlittler is right behind him at No. 2.

The 25-year old took the world by storm last year and that's something they hope either Carlos Lagrange or Elmer Rodriguez can mirror here in 2026. Those two have quite the expectations to live up to, but Schlittler made his mark on this franchise.

Curry notes, "Reading the tea leaves, he’s scheduled to pitch on Monday & presumably 5 days later on 3/21. That would give him one extra day of rest to face SF on 3/27. Pitch count will be about 65-70 so Yanks will have full pen behind him."

Schlittler's Health Was The Biggest Concern

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) reacts after being pulled from the game during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Roughly one month ago it was revealed that Schlittler was dealing with back inflammation and a lat issue. Neither was expected to see him miss much time, if any at all, but he was a bit slower to get going this Spring compared to some of the other Yankees starters.

That said, Schlittler has delivered. He's coming off a beautiful performance in his second start and it's one that put all the noise to rest. While Yankees fans have a right to be concerned about an injury, especially one to another one of their starting pitchers, Schlittler is in a good place.

He'll be on a pitch count for Game 2, something that most starters are going to deal with anyways in their first few games of the season. With a full bullpen behind him, the Yankees are confident Schlittler can help guide them to a 2-0 start after Fried gets the job done two nights prior.

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