Yankees Have No Reason to Rush Jasson Dominguez Trade

Despite having his name linked to numerous trades, the New York Yankees need to really consider whether or not trading Jasson Dominguez is a good idea.

At this stage, it seems silly for them to move on from him. Sure, not all of his numbers have been up to par, but unless they could land a superstar, he's just not worth letting go of.

Depth pieces are extremely important, and there's a chance Dominguez gets back on track and puts forward the best season of his young career.

At 22-years-old, the last thing the Yankees want to do is offload Dominguez for cheap and regret it in immediate future. It's not like Spencer Jones is that much better, and he's far from a proven big-leaguer so why at this stage is everyone so ready for Dominguez to find a new home?

Proposed Trade Sends Dominguez To Phillies

Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

FanSided's Christopher Kline proposed a trade that would send the outfielder to the Philadelphia Phillies for a pair of right handed pitchers.

In this scenario, it's absolutely worth exploring. Kline believes the Yankees could get the Phillies No. 11 and No. 30 ranked prospects for Dominguez: Jean Cabrera and Zach McCambley.

That said, do they really need two pitching prospects that bad? After all, some of the Yankees top prospects are pitchers so that begs the question as to how much they really value Dominguez.

In this scenario, there's no reason for the Yankees to move on from Dominguez. Sure, it's extremely tempting when looking at a pair of Top 30 pitching prospects, but at the end of the day this isn't a move that would benefit them in the long run.

Dominguez Should Stay With Yankees Until At Least The Trade Deadline

Aug 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) reacts after nearly making a catch during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Seeing as the 2026 season hasn't even started yet, there's no need to rush a Dominguez trade. He's had all offseason to progress and get back on track, and no one has even see what he's put forward in Spring Training yet.

Everyone will overreact, as they always do, but the Yankees should at least hold onto Dominguez until the trade deadline. By then, they'll have a much better idea of where they need to improve and what they need to do in order to reach another World Series.

Keep in mind, Dominguez played 123 games last year and had played just 26 in his first two years combined. He's still young and relatively inexperienced, so patience is a virtue as they navigate his future.

