Yankees Solidify First Base Group With Returning Veteran

The New York Yankees have reached a deal with one of their top reported targets remaining on the board.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees are re-signing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees are finalizing a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Goldschmidt, 38, returns to the Yankees after hitting .274/.328/.403 for them last season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 6, 2026

New York has been seeking right-handed reinforcements on the position player side of things all offseason, and bringing back Goldschmidt could potentially put the finishing touches on their bench for the 2026 campaign.

Goldschmidt's Numbers with Yankees

After losing out on Juan Soto, who signed an $765 million deal with the crosstown New York Mets in December 2024, one of the Yankees' pivot moves was to sign Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million contract.

Through the end of May, Goldschmidt was slashing .338/.394/.495 to go with six home runs and 28 RBIs while playing just about everyday. The seven-time All-Star had turned back the clock while being one of the top club's top sources of offenses, but Goldschmidt began struggling once the calendar flipped to June.

Over 84 at-bats that month, he batted .143/.226/.238 with two homers runs before turning in a solid July that saw him post a .708 OPS.

Goldschmidt followed that up by logging a .704 OPS in 67 at-bats in August, but he sustained a right knee sprain in the middle of that month that limited his availability and seemingly affected his performance as well.

He closed out the regular season by recording a dismal .586 OPS across 53 at-bats in September before going 4-for-9 in the playoffs.

Now, he'll get another chance to chase a ring with the Yankees in 2026.

Goldschmidt's Potential Role with Yankees

With Ben Rice set to serve as New York's starting first baseman this upcoming season, Goldschmidt will likely fill more of a platoon role for the team.

Goldschmidt's .981 OPS against lefties last year, which pairs with a career mark of 1.007, proved that he can still thrive in his role at 38-years-old.

Rice has all the makings of a future star for the Yankees, having blasted 26 home runs with an .836 OPS and off-the-charts batted ball data in 2025, meaning the club would be wise to hand him a vast majority of the reps at first base.

That includes giving him at-bats against southpaws as well, whom he logged an above-average .752 OPS against last season, even though Goldschmidt is far more productive against them.

There's clearly still an avenue for Goldschmidt to receive consistent plate appearances regardless of if Rice does play against lefties on occasion or not, however, and he could also protect the Yankees against an injury to Giancarlo Stanton as a designated hitter option as well.

