Yankees Could Option Their Hopeful Star to Triple-A

New York Yankees' 22-year-old outfielder Jasson Domínguez had an uninspiring end to his 2025 campaign. After July, "The Martian" had just 72 at-bats the rest of the season with a season .257 batting average, 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and a .719 OPS.

Entering the offseason, it looked as though Domínguez and 24-year-old prospect Spencer Jones could battle for the starting left field spot in Spring Training, but that was until the Yankees signed Cody Bellinger back on a 5-year, $162.5 million deal.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Feb. 5 that "Barring something unforeseen (an injury perhaps?), Jasson Domínguez looks to be ticketed for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre."

Domínguez has been seen as a potential trade chip for the Yankees, but sending him to Triple-A was a scenario seldom discussed over the offseason.

On Feb. 6, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com provided some context on the Domínguez situation.

Could Domínguez Really Start 2026 in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre?

The first bit of context Hoch reported was that after the All-Star break in 2025, when Domínguez saw a sharp decrease in playing time, general manager Brian Cashman considered sending Domínguez to Triple-A.

“He wasn’t playing. I could have sent him to Triple-A,” Cashman said via Hoch. “I didn’t think that was right to do, either. He provided the chance for us to run into something off the bench, especially with his speed to go along with [José] Caballero. But I still think there’s some upside there.”

According to Hoch, Cashman said that he thought Domínguez would receive more playing time last season, but center fielder Trent Grisham had a career year at the dish with 34 home runs and 74 RBIs. Grisham has since been rewarded with a $22.025 million qualifying offer.

Hoch also noted the needed development for Domínguez against left-handed pitchers. Domínguez has a career .186 average against lefties, while having a .269 career average against righties.

“We’re talking about a very, very young player that didn’t play a ton of Minor League baseball,” manager Aaron Boone said via Hoch. “And what suffers from that? The side you don’t hit from as much. He’s a natural right-handed hitter, so I don’t think it’s out of the question that at some point the right-handed catches up to the left side.”

Along with Domíngues and Jones, the Yankees also have Yanquiel Fernández and Ginacarlo Stanton as possible rotational outfielders on the 40-man roster behind Bellinger, Grisham and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. Stanton is a big question mark, though, after suffering from severe tennis elbow in both arms last season.

Ultimately, no decision has officially been made and Domínguez could veer off this current path with an impressive showing in Spring Training.

“We have a long time to go between now and the first Spring Training game, and certainly Opening Day,” Boone said. “You never know what’s going to come down the pike.”

