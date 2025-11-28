Yankees Re-Sign Former Cubs Shortstop-Turned-Pitcher

The New York Yankees are continuing to add to their roster for 2026. After a postseason run that ended much shorter than hoped, New York is back in the market and shopping for help in free agency.

One of their first additions comes from one of their own, re-signing former Chicago Cubs pitcher Michael Aries to a minor league deal. Aries is a shortstop-turned-pitcher who is just 24 years old and was hounded by injuries last season.

The Yankees have re-signed recently non-tendered RHP Michael Arias to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Welcome back, Michael! #MichaelArias #RepBX pic.twitter.com/gRCRYG6Rhu — Yankee Source (@yankee_source) November 28, 2025

Aries was limited to just 29.2 innings of baseball in 2025 due to injuries. He played across four levels and is now headed to spring training with the Yankees to compete for even more playing time when healthy.

Aries originally signed with the Blue Jays to start his baseball career, and played the infield during his time with them. He then spent time with the Chicago Cubs, who moved him to the mound to begin his career as a pitcher.

He's pitched 182 innings across multiple levels and holds a 4.25 ERA with a 27.7% strike rate and 16.5% walk rate. The Cubs signed him to their 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft but eventually traded him to the Yankees for cash consideration.

Yankees Bullpen Struggles

So far, the Yankees have done a lot of re-signing to their bullpen, bringing back Tom Hill and Ryan Yarbraugh. They've also been linked to reunions with names like Michael King, who they traded for Juan Soto. Now, they can bring him back.

"The Yanks, who could use starting pitching (like everybody else, of course), have a chance to bring King back, and they could certainly use him. Even better: If they sign him, we can all feel reasonably certain they will not trade him for Soto again," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote.

The team will consider options like Devin Williams as well, but may move on from the reliever in hopes of having more success with names like David Bednar instead. The team traded for Bednar at the trade deadline and found success as he took over as their closer.

As for Aries, he'll need to come a long way in order to prove he's worthy of MLB playing time, but the Yankees don't have a dominant bullpen and that could certainly open the door for surprising newcomers who shine in spring training.

More moves are coming for New York in free agency, but for now, the Yankees' newest addition is the former Blue Jays shortstop and Cubs pitcher.

