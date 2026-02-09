Insider Believes Expectations Unfairly High for Yankees Prospect

Time and time again, Anthony Volpe has failed to make an impact with this New York Yankees squad.

He's tested Yankees fans patience for maybe the final time, and that's why everyone is so excited to see how shortstop George Lombard Jr. looks in Spring Training.

It's not like Spring Training is the end all be all, far from it, but it gives fans a glimpse into the future and is a huge test for their top prospect.

Ahead of Spring Training, ESPN's Jorge Castillo focused on how high the pressure is for Lombard and why he believes he's entering the year at a disadvantage.

Castillo Is Most Looking Forward To Watching Castillo

Mar 10, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) throws to first to make the double play as Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter (30) slides into second during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

"George Lombard Jr. is just 20 years old and posted a .695 OPS in 108 Double-A games last season, but the expectations are perhaps unfairly high," he wrote. " That's what happens when you're the Yankees' top prospect, and fans are clamoring for a replacement for Anthony Volpe at shortstop."

Castillo continued, "Kiley McDaniel recently ranked Lombard as 20th on his top 100 prospects list, noting that his defense, baserunning and power are the foundation for a strong, every-day player with star potential. Whether he debuts this season will depend on his performance in the minors and the Yankees' needs, but the franchise considers him a significant part of its future. When, exactly, is unclear."

While the Yankees would certainly love to have him join the big leagues this season, some projections have seen outfielder Spencer Jones leapfrog him. The Yankees need for a shortstop is far greater than what they need in the outfield, so it'll all come down to what numbers he's putting up in Triple-A.

George Lombard Must Live Up To The Hype

Mar 24, 2024; Bradenton, Florida, USA; New York Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr. (18) throws the ball to first base for an out during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

No one expects the 20-year-old to be this team's guiding force to a World Series, but at this point the Yankees need to evaluate their options. Lombard seems to be as good as everyone says he is, but they can't hurt his development by rushing to promote him ahead of Volpe.

There's just a four year age gap between the two but there seems to be a vast skill difference. Lombard, even with a poor Spring Training performance, should at least get a look in the majors this season.

The Yankees need to know if he's the real deal or not, and that's not going to be determined if he stays in the minors for another full season. At some point they need to pull the trigger, and the chances of that happening this season depend on how Volpe looks upon his return.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!