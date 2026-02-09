Three Glaring Issues With Yankees Predicted Opening Day Roster

Less than two months from Opening Day, the New York Yankees roster looks eerily similar to what they had in 2025.

Sure, there are a few differences, but not enough to stand out compared to some of the other teams in the league.

There's no reason for Yankees fans to panic as they know pitching reinforcements are on the way. When it comes to the infield though, this team may not be as good as they think they are.

MLB.com's Bryan Hoch took a stab at predicting the Yankees' Opening Day roster, and there are a few glaring issues that immediately stood out.

1. Two Left-Handed Catchers

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA;New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) catches a popup in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While there's nothing wrong with either Austin Wells or J.C. Escarra, it's a bit alarming to not have a righty in the mix. This team constantly talked about adding a right-handed first baseman or outfielder, but they failed to address the elephant in the room at catcher.

It's certainly not the end of the world, but it's not like either of these players are the best hitters to begin with. Escarra is the backup for a reason, and at 30-years-old it's crazy to think he only has 84 big-league at bats. Depending on how things go this year, he could easily be moved on from in order to acquire a righty.

2. Yankees Options at Shortstop

Sep 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) warms up before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

With Anthony Volpe out roughly the first month and a half, it'll be interesting to see how Jose Caballero handles himself. The former Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays shortstop came over at the end of the 2025 season and appeared in 40 games for the Yankees.

Caballero has played exclusively at shortstop since the 2024 season, but before that he bounced around as a second and third baseman. Knowing he's the Yankees short term option, that's completely fine, but they're going to need a big rebound year from Volpe who hit a career low .212 a year ago.

3. Bench/Utility Options Could Be Improved

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario (14) celebrates during the Aaron Judge (99) (not pictured) home run in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

At some point the Yankees need to look in the mirror and ask themselves if Oswaldo Cabrera is ever going to work out or not. Sometimes this team moves on from players far too soon, but in instances like this, they can't move on soon enough.

Cabrera will have a chance to impress this year, as he's had for a few years now. The other bench/utility option is Amed Rosario who will be great against left-handed pitchers. He's been around the block and looked impressive in a small sample size last year, but it's not like these two players are going to take them to the next level.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!