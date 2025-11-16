Yankees Secret Offseason Priority Revealed

The New York Yankees are prioritizing pitching and the outfield this offseason, but their most-discussed desires don't paint a complete picture. At the recent MLB general managers meeting, another offseason priority was revealed, and it makes sense.

The Yankees are reportedly shopping for a right-handed-hitting catcher (as well as a right-handed-hitting first baseman) to bring some necessary balance to their current lineup, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo. This calls their faith in current catcher Austin Wells into question, and rightly so.

Wells is an excellent catcher, and is among the best in the league at pitch framing. His offensive numbers, on the other hand, were sorely lacking in 2025, and his pitch-framing abilities might not take him as far in 2026, with the advent of the ABS System in the MLB.

If they want to continue to develop Wells, which would make sense given his age and potential, the Yankees might do well to try out a more reliable bat in the role on the regular. Their other current catcher option — utility man Ben Rice — makes the most sense at first base. The Yankees' front office has expressed that they see him as having an "everyday role", and that the most likely spot for him is first base. Wells and Rice both hit left handed,

Free Agent Option?

Aug 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto (10) hits an RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Yankees could pursue Philadelphia Phillies free agent J. T. Realmuto in the offseason, a right-handed-hitting catcher (likely) nearing the end of his professional career. Realmuto boasts offensive consistency over his 12 MLB seasons, and batted .257/ .315/ .384 with a .699 OPS in 2025. Wells finished the regular season with a .219/ .275/ .436 slash line and a .711 OPS. With Wells in the chamber and Realmuto strengthening the lineup, the Yankees could have a strong plan at catcher for a while longer.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden's list of the top 50 free agents for 2025-26 did not list the Yankees as a favorite to land Realmuto, but it shouldn't be off the table.

"Age is catching up to Realmuto, who is no longer the All-Star, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger catcher he was from 2018-22," Bowden wrote. "He still holds his own offensively and defensively, but his power has diminished. Defensively, he’s still good at controlling the running game, ranking in the 99th percentile in pop time and 95th percentile in caught stealing. However, his framing and blocking skills are well below average at this point. In all likelihood, he’ll need to take a significant pay cut from his 2025 salary of $23 million, but catching is always in demand."

Again, the fate of catchers with excellent framing skills remains to be seen in the new world of ABS, but one thing is clear. The Yankees need a more balanced offense, and an upgrade at catcher would get them that much closer.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!