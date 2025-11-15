National Scout Gets Real About Top Yankees Prospect for 2026

New York Yankees top outfield prospect Spencer Jones is a hot topic this offseason as the Yankees try to configure their outfield, but we might have to wait a little while longer to see what he can bring to the majors.

Two of their best-performing outfielders in 2025 — Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham — are sitting in free agency while the team attempts to get them back. Grisham, at least for now, is not projected to return for his $22 million qualifying offer, and while the Yankees are expected to be aggressive for Bellinger, the market is flooded with interest after his showing in pinstripes.

Per Dan Martin of the New York Post, a national scout does not see Jones as a likely callup for spring 2026.

“That would be a leap,’’ The scout said, per Martin. “I didn’t see a guy knocking down the door at the end of the season. That could change in the spring, but not sure they’d want to be that aggressive.”

Possible Outfields With or Without Jones

The Yankees' nebulous outfield situation has fans and commentators proposing their own fantasy configurations, and some are more realistic than others. On a recent episode of his podcast, Jomboy proposed an outfield consisting of Aaron Judge (of course), Cody Bellinger and Steven Kwan, if the Yankees can swing the latter two.

"If they re-sign Belli, and the outfield is Kwan, Belli, Judge, I like that," Jomboy said. "And if the top of the order is Kwan, Judge, Belli, I like that. Kwan would be for two years so it wouldn't be a true rental, if you do that, you send Spencer Jones or [Jasson] Dominguez...[general manager Brian] Cashman definitely talked those guys up. Like he said in his press conference, 'Jasson Dominguez would've started on any other team last year'."

Aug 22, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) catches a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jones and Dominguez are the youngest of the bunch when it comes to likely Yankees outfielders; Dominguez is just 22 and will be entering his third year playing for the team, while Jones (24) is playing for Triple-A, but is expected to get an opportunity to rise up if the outfield doesn't go the team's way. Cashman said that Jones had earned the right to be considered, given his strong minor league performance.

“We have Spencer Jones that’s earned the right — if he [was in] some other organizations, he would’ve been in the big leagues probably already last year,” Cashman said, h/t the New York Post's Greg Joyce.

If the Yankees aren't able to swing any of the free agents they want, their outfield will likely consist of Judge, Jones, and Dominguez, but this is certainly shy of ideal. Grisham has until November 18 to decide on his qualifying offer.

