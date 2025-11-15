Yankees on the Hunt for Pitching This Winter
The New York Yankees will be without Carlos Rodon and their ace Gerrit Cole to start the season. If today were opening day, Allan Winans would be the fifth starter. They desperately need help after a combination of injuries and free agency has sapped their depth.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, pitching is precisely what the Yankees will be pursuing. The insider says it's one of their biggest priorities this winter outside of retaining the versatile Cody Bellinger.
"The Yankees want to bring back free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him one of their top priorities," Nightengale wrote for USA Today. "They want to sign at least one more front-line starter, with three of their starters opening the season on the injured list. They want bullpen help with four relievers hitting the free-agent market. They want a backup catcher."
The Relief Market
If the Yankees wanted to swim at the top of the relief market, several star-studded names suit their needs. A reunion with Devin Williams might be something they look to do. Williams did finish with a strong September and followed that up with multiple scoreless outings in the postseason.
The Yankees could also go with Edwin Diaz. Pat Ragazzo reported for SI that they might be involved in his market.
Díaz is reportedly looking for a deal similar to the one he signed with the New York Mets in 2022, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. That year, he received a 5-year, $102 million contract. Rosenthal says it is "50-50" that the relief ace with a banger of an entrance returns to Flushing.
Rosenthal also mentioned the Yankees may be keeping an eye on that Diaz market.
"The Mets' crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, are another club with potential interest."
Yankees on the Lookout for Starting Pitching
In the starting pitching market, Tatsuya Imai may be at the top of their list. He is the next top-flight starter heading to the United States from Japan. It would mark the first big international signing from there since Masahiro Tanaka. Imai would not only help heal the pitching woes the Yankees will have early on, but also snap a cold spell after watching a slew of Japanese stars, such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki, go elsewhere.
If it's about saving a few bucks or not emptying the farm for another Scott Boras client in Tarik Skubal, they could get a quick infusion of veteran aid in Justin Verlander. Verlander should have been a Yankee in 2017, and several reports linked them to him before he signed with the Mets a few years ago. The third time might be a charm here.
Signing Verlander wouldn't be much different than when they brought in Corey Kluber for the 2021 season. According to Spotrac, the 41-year-old is likely to receive a one-year deal worth $7.8 million.
