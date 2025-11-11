Jeff Passan Reveals Best Offseason Move for Yankees

The biggest story of the New York Yankees' offseason comes down to the choice to offer outfielder Cody Bellinger a massive contract or let him walk in free agency. Now, one of the most important voices in baseball media has weighed in.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan revealed his take on the "perfect transaction" for several MLB teams, including the Yankees. When it came to the Pinstripes, his opinion was clear: Bellinger needs a new contract.

"While the bullpen unquestionably needs an overhaul, the biggest hole — particularly if Trent Grisham doesn't accept the qualifying offer — is center field," Passan wrote. "And there's someone who has proven his New York bona fides just waiting to take the position full-time. Re-sign free agent outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger."

Cody Bellinger's 2025 Season

In 2025, Bellinger played 152 games and slammed 29 home runs in the regular season. He slashed .272/ .334/ .480 for an OPS of .814 and cemented himself as a key contributor in the Yankees' outfield. It was one of Bellinger's best seasons in years, dating back to the early years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Therein, however, lied the problem.

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) slides into home plate to score as Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez (75) awaits the throw in the fourth inning during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bellinger originally had one year remaining on his contract signed with the Chicago Cubs, but chose to execute his player option once the World Series ended. While there's no way to know for sure what, exactly, lead him to do so, it's fairly easy to speculate that a player coming off of a huge year would want to pursue a bigger contract.

Who Should the Yankees Sign in the Outfield?

The 30-year old has expressed his love for playing in New York, and hasn't been shy about wanting to return if a deal with the Yankees is possible. However, the Pinstripes would be spending a lot of money on an aging player and run the risk of signing him to a multi-year deal not knowing if Bellinger can keep up this kind of production.

The Yankees have been linked to all sorts of replacements for Bellinger. Most often, they've been encouraged to sign Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (who, it's worth noting, is two years younger) to an equally big contract. While fans and analysts alike are split on what New York should do regarding the position, it's clear that Passan believes the best case scenario for the Yankees returning to the World Series is to sign Bellinger again.

