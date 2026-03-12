Yankees Send Two Pitchers to Minor League Camp

As Spring Training continues on and the New York Yankees look ahead to their Opening Night matchup against the San Francisco Giants, the team is slowly trimming down their roster and camp invitees. That includes sending some players who were participating in Yankees Spring Training down to their minor league camp.

Acording to the team's official social media, the Yankees have reassigned two right handed pitchers, Ben Hess and Brendan Beck, to the minors. The move comes before the Pinstripes' afternoon game against the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL.

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees reassigned RHP Brendan Beck and RHP Ben Hess to minor league camp. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 12, 2026

Hess, 23, was the Yankees' first round selection (26th overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft. Last season, he began with the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades and was promoted to the Double-A Somerset Patriots in August. He attended Yankees camp as a non-roster invitee and threw in five innings across two games, allowing three hits and one earned run for an ERA of 1.80.

Beck, 27, was not selected in the 2020 MLB Draft due to the shortened five round draft structure that the league implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. After returning to college baseball at Stanford, the Yankees selected Beck in the second round (55th overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Beck missed 2022 to recover from Tommy John surgery and made his professional debut in 2024, earning promotion to the Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders early last season. Beck also participated in the 2026 World Baseball Classic for Team Great Britian before they were eliminated during pool play.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!