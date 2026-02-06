Yankees Shouldn't Join Bidding War for Veteran Infielder

Ever since the New York Yankees landed Cody Bellinger, they have been on the hunt for a right-handed bat. One of their names came off the board yesterday. That was Miguel Andujar, who once came in second in rookie of the year voting in 2018 while in New York. Another name that could also be headed elsewhere is Paul Goldschmidt, and it could be the Padres who snag him, too.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, even after San Diego landed Andujar this week, Goldschmidt is still on their radar. They may need to outbid their competition to bring him back.

"Paul Goldschmidt remains a Yankees possibility, but they may have competition. The Padres could emerge as a potential landing spot for Goldy," Heyman writes for the Post. "The Yankees should be appealing, though. Goldschmidt surely wants a chance to win a ring, and even by running it back, they are an AL favorite."

Bidding for Goldschmidt

Last year, Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Yankees. If they're looking for a reunion, that number this time around would conceivably be lower, given the market and the fact that the veteran first baseman's role will be diminished this year. He'd serve as a late-inning defensive replacement for Ben Rice or an option off the bench against southpaws.

Goldschmidt is a fit on paper if he crushes lefties the way he did last year, but despite that, the Yankees shouldn't overextend themselves for Goldschmidt if other teams get serious about bidding and match what he made in 2025. Other righty platoon options got half of that salary. Rob Refsnyder received a one-year, $6 million deal. Andujar got one year and $4 million from San Diego.

Goldschmidt has an MVP on his resume, but, at this point in his career, his bat is no different than those guys. Not to mention, Andujar and Refsnyder are corner outfielders, and Goldschmidt can just play one position. That's first base, and the only way he'll get more playing time is if Rice or Giancarlo Stanton goes down with injuries.

If the Padres, who just paid Andujar fair market value, want to give Goldschmidt a little more, then the Yankees should let them do it. At that point, it would be about what Goldshmidt is looking for.

If he wants the most money and much better weather, then San Diego is the place. If he wants to try to go on a run with his former team, making up for last year's postseason follies and teaming up with Aaron Judge one last time, then he'll take what's considered fair market value for a platoon bat. He would just need to repack his jackets.

Signing Goldschmidt would also effectively be running back a team that had an ugly end in the postseason, and blew a seven-game lead in the division at one point. Is going above and beyond for a player like Goldschmidt even worth it on a philosophical level? It's a question the Yankees need to ask themselves.

