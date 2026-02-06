Yankees Contract Offer to Austin Slater Revealed

The Yankees need a right-handed bat off the bench who can handle left-handed pitching. With spring training approaching, the front office has circled back to a player who couldn't produce when given that exact opportunity last season.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports the Yankees have offered outfielder Austin Slater a deal worth $1 million. Slater spent the final weeks of 2025 in New York after coming over from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline.

His stint with the Yankees was a disaster. Slater managed just a .120 average across 14 games, never finding any rhythm at the plate. The right-handed hitter could cover all three outfield spots, but his bat made him a liability whenever his name appeared in the lineup.

The full 2025 season tells the same story. Between Chicago and New York, Slater hit .216 with five home runs and a .642 OPS across 65 games. He's gone from being a solid bench option during his San Francisco years to bouncing between organizations, searching for a role he can still fill.

Slater already knows the organization, which eliminates any adjustment period. The $1 million price tag won't meaningfully impact the luxury tax picture either. But none of that matters if he can't hit, and nothing from last season suggests he's turned things around.

Why Sign Austin Slater When Better Options Exist?

The Yankees are actively looking for a right-handed outfielder who can produce against lefties. That need is real, and Slater fits the description. But why go back to someone who already failed in that exact role when better options are still available?

Randal​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Grichuk is still a free agent, and he basically has all the skills that Slater has, only the difference is Grichuk can actually hit. Last season, Grichuk slashed .228 with nine home runs between Arizona and Kansas City. He probably will be over $1 million, but if you are a team that is trying to win a championship, getting real production is worth spending a little ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌more.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ front office could even consider chasing other moves that really upgrade the roster rather than just recycling a guy who only managed to get a .120 batting average the last time he was in the pinstripes. Slater is a low-cost player and familiar with the system, but these advantages do not make it right to waste a roster spot on a player who has not been able to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌contribute.

Teams competing for titles need every bench spot to count. The financial risk is minimal, but roster construction matters more than saving money. Bringing back a familiar face who already struggled makes no sense when the goal is reaching October with a lineup that can actually win games.

