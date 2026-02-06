Yankees Spring Training 2026: Key Dates and Schedule Breakdown

Spring training is almost here for the New York Yankees. Pitchers and catchers will head to Tampa in less than a week, and after bringing back Cody Bellinger on a five-year deal, the Bronx is ready to see if last year's roster can finish the job.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Yankees pitchers and catchers will report to start spring training on February 11. They will have their first workout at Steinbrenner Field the next day. Position players will arrive on February 15, and the entire team will be on the field together on February ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌16.

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

New York's Grapefruit League schedule includes 33 games total, with 16 at home and 17 on the road. The team faces all four AL East opponents during spring action, giving fans early looks at division matchups that could shape the regular season race.

Key Dates to Remember

Feb. 11 - Pitchers and catchers report to Tampa

Feb. 12 - First workout at Steinbrenner Field

Feb. 15 - Position players report

Feb. 16 - First full-squad workout

Feb. 20 - Grapefruit League opener at Orioles (1:05 PM)

Feb. 21 - Home opener vs Tigers (1:05 PM)

Feb. 22 - Subway Series preview vs Mets

Feb. 24 - First game vs Blue Jays (at Dunedin)

March 3 - Team Panama visits (WBC tuneup)

March 6 - Rays at home

March 18 - Red Sox at home

March 22 - Final home game vs Phillies

March 23-24 - Games in Arizona vs Cubs

March 25 - Opening Night at Giants (8:05 PM, Netflix)

The Yankees will play the defending AL champion Blue Jays four times this spring, along with four games against the Orioles, two against the Red Sox, and one against the Rays. The Subway Series against the Mets features matchups on Feb. 22 at home and March 8 in Port St. Lucie.

Opening Night against the Giants on March 25 will stream exclusively on Netflix. It's the only game played that night, giving the Yankees a national spotlight to start the season.

With the schedule set, attention now turns to the roster battles that will play out in Tampa. The biggest storyline involves Jose Caballero taking over at shortstop while Anthony Volpe recovers from shoulder surgery . Volpe won't return until May at the earliest. Caballero impressed after arriving from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, hitting .266 with an .828 OPS in limited action.

Ryan Weathers will get a close look as the Yankees deal with early-season rotation absences. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón are both working back from injuries and won't be ready for Opening Day. Top prospect George Lombard Jr. will be in camp for a second straight spring, along with outfielder Spencer Jones, who hit 35 home runs in the minors last year, including 19 at Triple-A.

The Yankees know they're running back mostly the same roster that won 94 games but fell short in October. Spring training will show whether internal improvements can push them over the top.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!