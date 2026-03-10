Another Yankees OF Could Spell Trouble for Trent Grisham

When New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham accepted the team's $22 million qualifying offer at the beginning of the offseason, that all but secured him the starting center fielder spot. Or did it?

With just over two weeks to go until Opening Day, Grisham has looked cold, slashing .150/ .227/ .150 for an OPS of .377 in 20 official at-bats. While that wouldn't normally be an issue, there's hot competition for who will make the Pinstripes' roster at the end of the month, particularly in the outfield.

At the top of the first inning of the Yankees' Spring Training game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, outfielder Jasson Dominguez smacked a home run off of Phillies left handed pitcher Tanner Banks deep to left field. The video was shared by Yankees insider Bryan Hoch on social media.

Even before Dominguez slammed his second home run of 28 Spring Training at-bats, insiders were wondering whether or not he could replace Grisham. The Yankees are chasing down their 30th World Series title and want to have their best players in the lineup, even if it means not starting a guy they agreed to pay $22 million.

On the other hand, Dominguez is also a switch hitter. In a Yankees lineup that leans left handed, including Grisham, the ability to hit right handed is certainly valuable. Dominguez's homer against the Phillies evencame when he was hitting on the right. If he continues his offensive production through the beginning of the season, he'd fill the need for a right handed batter that plagued the Yankees throughout the offseason.

Yankees Could Call Up Trent Grisham Replacement

Plus, Dominguez isn't even the only option the Yankees could use. Prospect Spencer Jones, though he's been optioned back to the triple-A and minor league camp, has also been impressing.

"If Dominguez's encouraging start wasn't enough of a threat, then the conversation really gets started with Spencer Jones," Fansided's Stephen Parello wrote. "The mammoth prospect drew some criticism for his performance during workouts, but since actual game action has begun, he's turned heads."

While Grisham's spot is secure for now, particuarly given the small sample size with which to measure any player's offensive performance, Dominguez and Jones are both options to keep an eye on. If Grisham's cold streak continues into April and May, the Pinstripes may have no choice but to give someone else a chance.

