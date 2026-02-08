Yankees Top Draft Pick Quickly Becoming Name to Watch

Ben Hess posted a 4.81 ERA in three years at Alabama. It wasn't the results the New York Yankees were looking at, though, when they drafted him in 2024. It was his upside.

In 138.1 innings in college, Hess struck out 205 batters. He also had a short stint in the Cape Cod League. In 11 innings, he struck out 15 in 2022.

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the New York Yankees draft pick Ben Hess during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum.

After being drafted in 2024, Hess gets his first shot at impressing the higher-ups of the big league club. He was a non-roster invitee, and, according to MLB.com's Brendan Samson, is one of five players to be watching for the Yankees this spring.

"Equipped with a four-seamer, curveball, slider, and changeup, Hess held opponents to a stingy .177 average against over 22 starts -- a mark that would have led Yankees Minor Leaguers if he qualified," Samson wrote of Hess' repertoire. "Hess reached Double-A last season with strong results (2.70 ERA and 0.95 WHIP) over seven starts."

Hess' Pro Career

So far, Hess has spent one year in the minors, and even though earned run average alone isn't a great way to evaluate a pitcher, it is interesting to see that his ERA dropped to 3.22 in pro ball from his 4.81 in college. The Yankees saw something in Hess, and to this point, have been correct in their assessment after drafting a pitcher with an ERA north of 5 in his final year at college.

The one thing that sticks out for Hess is that, in 103.1 innings across High A and AA, he struck out 139 batters in 103.1 innings. For Hess, he hit the ground running last season. For the Hudson Valley Renegades, he posted back to back nine strike out games in his first two starts in the Yankee organization. He struck out over eight batters in four of his first five starts.

Ben Hess (NYY) has all the tools to propel himself into Top 100 Prospect status in 2026



His lively 92-94 mph fastball anchors an arsenal that includes two whiff-inducing breaking balls and a solid changeup. If he starts throwing more strikes, watch out!pic.twitter.com/dQqLWiGs1S — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) January 29, 2026

A Strike Out Artist like Schlittler

Hess will likely start the year at AA this season, but one pitcher who did that last year was Cam Schlittler. Schlittler began the year as a relative unknown prospect to casual fans and pundits alike, but emerged as a postseason hero by season's end.

At Somerset, Schlittler struck out 64 batters in 53 innings, and continued his strikeout tour in AAA, where he struck out 35 in 23.2 innings. Of course, the Yankees are probably hoping that Hess emerges under better conditions than Schlittler did. A depleted rotation forced Schlittler into the limelight, but, in case of emergency, they might have another potential prolific whiff machine to step up and carry the load if called on.

