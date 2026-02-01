Three Yankees Pitching Prospects To Keep An Eye On

With not one, not two, but three prospects in the Top 100, the New York Yankees could soon see another trio join that list.

MLB.com's Joe Trezza compiled a list of three Yankees pitchers that could find themselves joining the Top 100 by the end of the 2026 season.

Even though they're not there yet, 2026 is a proving ground for these pitchers. The Yankees know just how important their pitching depth is, so it's vital they develop these three and make sure they're ready for the next level.

Yankees fans are quite familiar with the names George Lombard Jr., Carlos Lagrange and Dax Kilby, but now they need to shift their attention to these three.

1. Bryce Cunningham

Commodores starting pitcher Bryce Cunningham 97 on the mound as the LSU Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge LA. Friday, April 5, 2024. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The Yankees' second-round pick in 2024, the right-hander was limited to 54 1/3 innings due to injury in his first full season, though he did get 13 additional innings in the Arizona Fall League. His best pitch is an upper-80s changeup he uses in tandem with a rising fastball, but he'll have to limit walks to have success as he pitches through the upper levels," Trezza wrote.

Walks were a bit of an issue as he finished with 19 of them in those 54.1 innings. While he was able to strike out 55 batters, that ratio doesn't live up to par with what the Yankees need at the big league level. Obviously, Cunningham still has a lot of work to do but the potential is there.

2. Ben Hess

Feb 23, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama starting pitcher Ben Hess makes a pitch during the opening game of the weekend series with Valparaiso at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trezza noted the Yankees took Hess the round before they drafted Cunningham, showing they think a bit more highly of the former Alabama pitcher. While this list is in no particular order, Hess seems to be the top pitching prospect to watch.

"He's a fireballer with a four-seam fastball that flirts with triple-digits and can overpower hitters, and he throws two different breaking balls to generate different looks. Hess gets good extension from his delivery and throws from an unusual arm angle, giving his strong stuff a unique look," the insider said.

3. Henry Lalane

Similar to Cunningham, Lalane's 2025 season was plagued by injuries. The youngster dealt with shoulder injuries that held him back, though he should be a full-go here in 2026.

"His ceiling is enhanced by his chance to have three plus pitches, including a fastball that can reach 97 mph," Trezza mentioned.

At 6-foot-7, the sky truly is the limit for Lalane. The 21-year-old may have a higher ceiling than Hess, but currently, Hess is by far the best pitcher of these three mentioned. For the Yankees' sake, they'd love it if just one of these pitchers would work out and become a household name in the big leagues.

