Yankees Fans Shouldn't Be Satisfied With Latest Signing

The New York Yankees were poised to add a right-handed outfield bat, but instead, they brought back Paul Goldschmidt.

The 38-year-old will likely back up Ben Rice for the majority of the season, but obviously, his services as a righty will be needed, knowing Rice is a left-handed hitter.

While it's not like this move broke the bank, it's an interesting decision that showed where this team's true priorities are.

Goldschmidt has been around the block, and now he's back in New York after spending the 2025 season with the team. Despite lengthy stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals, neither of those teams wanted him back, but the Yankees did.

Low-Risk, Low-Reward Signing

Other than team chemistry and having a veteran in the dugout, there truly isn't a lot of upside with a move like this. The Yankees are still stuck with their current outfield situation, one that needed depth far more than the first base position.

Not all Yankees fans are sold on Rice as the guy, but it's not like Goldschmidt is an everyday first baseman at this point in his career. Sure, he slashed .274/.328/.403 last season, but his batting average isn't nearly enough to save an OPS that has been under .800 in back-to-back seasons.

Rice's .836 OPS is intriguing, and last year was only his second year in the big leagues. He played 138 games, a huge step up from the 50 he was asked to play in 2024. Keeping the infield depth intact never hurts, but it feels like there were far better options out there and the Yankees can't settle like they have all offseason long.

Yankees Must Still Add Another Bat

Even though a reunion with Miguel Andujar is off the table, Jon Heyman named quite a few other players the Yankees had interest in. At this stage, they could easily sign a guy like Austin Slater or Randal Grichuk.

It's been reported that the Yankees extended a $1 million offer to Slater, but the two sides haven't come to terms on an agreement. Once again, this is a player who's been with the franchise before and would help keep everything together.

Grichuk would be a new name to the organization, but is extremely intriguing. He's also getting up there in age, but he's still a few years younger than Goldschmidt and has been looking for stability, something the Yankees could offer him for at least the 2026 season.

