Yankees Make Appearance at NHL Stadium Series

Before the hard work of Spring Training begins, the New York Yankees are out to have a little fun down in Florida.

According to a photo shared by Yankees podcast "Talkin' Yanks" on social media, several Yankees attended a recent NHL hockey game as a group. The game, which took place between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, just around the corner from the Yankees' spring training facilities at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Raymond James Stadium is typically the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the and the University of South Florida's football teams.

Several players showed their support for either team playing by donning the team's jerseys. Captain Aaron Judge was in attendance, as well as ace lefty Max Fried, shortstop Anthony Volpe and Boston native and starting pitcher Cam Schlitter, among many others. The game is the latest iteration in an ongoing outdoor series of NHL matchups, typically hosted in smaller indoor arenas.

A bunch of Yankees were at the NHL Stadium Series game on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/hoRjJgKIbd — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 2, 2026

This is not the first time Yankees players have been spotted at another sporting event this offseason. Judge and Schlittler, along with former Yankees reliever Devin Williams, attended a New York Knicks game back in October.

The trio caused some head scratching for fans, who were unhappy with Williams' performance in 2025. Less than two months later, fans got their wish and Williams departed the Yankees for their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.

Yankees Spring Training and Opening Night Drawing Closer

Mar 20, 2025; Sarasota, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) looks on after he strikes out during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In less than two weeks, Yankees baseball will be back as pitchers and catchers are expected to report to Tampa on Feb. 12. Players like Volpe, who underwent offseason surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, have their first opportunities to show off their rehabilitation efforts during the Florida training.

Some players, however, will miss some of the time to participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Judge is representing as captain of Team USA and is joined by closer David Bednar. Yankees are representing teams from around the globe, with second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. competing for Great Britain and prospect Elmer Rodríguez going in for Puerto Rico. The final roster announcements for the international tournament are expected this week.

The Yankees' first Spring Training game will be held at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., against the Baltimore Orioles, on Feb. 20. From there, it's a little over a month until the Pinstripes play the San Francisco Giants on March 25. The game is a special Opening Night feature ahead of MLB's proper Opening Day on March 26.

