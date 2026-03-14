Yankees Reassign Four Pitchers to Minor League Camp

The New York Yankees announced four new roster moves hours before first pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Left-handed pitcher Kyle Carr, along with righties Michael Arias, Dylan Coleman and Dom Hamel, have been reassigned to minor league camp.

Recently, the Yankees moved Elmer Rodriguez, Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr. to minor league camp as well.

Inching closer and closer to Opening Day, these moves are going to become far more common. Most had their shot to impress during Spring Training, but realistically speaking, none of those four had that great of odds to make the roster by March 25.

LHP Kyle Carr

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees reassigned RHP Michael Arias, LHP Kyle Carr, RHP Dylan Coleman and RHP Dom Hamel to minor league camp. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 14, 2026

Carr, 23, was the lone lefty the Yankees reassigned to minor league camp. They have a slew of lefties on their big league roster, both when it comes to pitchers and hitters.

The California native played in two games this spring as he threw four innings. In that span, he allowed just one hit and one walk. He struck out two and walked four, sporting a 0.75 WHIP and 2.25 ERA.

RHP Michael Arias

Feb 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Michael Arias (83) throws the ball during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Arias, 24, had an incredibly rough spring. He threw just 2.2 innings in four appearances, giving up seven runs on six hits. His 23.63 ERA was by far the worst on the team, though the small sample size played a factor in such an inflated number.

Either way, this move was easy to see coming. He struck out six batters, which is impressive knowing he only recorded eight outs, but he did allow a pair of walks as well. Arias heads back to minor league camp with a WHIP of 3.00, a number that was tied for the highest alongside Pedro Rodriguez and Drake Fellows.

RHP Dylan Coleman

Coleman, 29, has pitched in 97 big-league games. He was most known for his time with the Kansas City Royals, but also pitched in a game for the Houston Astros.

The Missouri native earned a hold and didn't give up a single run in his two innings of work. Coleman threw in two games, giving up three hits while striking out a pair of batters and walking one.

RHP Dom Hamel

Hamel, 27, pitched in one game for the New York Mets last season. He was near the top of the ERA charts this spring as the righty gave up four earned runs in 4.2 innings of work, putting him at 7.71.

Hamel allowed eight hits and walked three batters while striking out just one. It's clear his command is an issue. His 2026 campaign opened with him having the seventh-highest ERA on the roster.

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