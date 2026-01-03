Yankees' Trent Grisham Made One Change to Secure Huge Contract

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham agreed to a $22.025 million, one-year contract earlier this offseason, cementing himself in the Yankees lineup for another year. But, it wasn't his defense that made him such a valuable member of the team, but a big change to his strategy that allowed him to have a monster season as a batter.

According to MLB.com's David Adler, Grisham made changes to his hitting that dramatically increased his offensive production.

"Grisham now pulls nearly half of all the balls he hits, and nearly one in four balls he hits is both pulled and in the air, which is the easiest recipe for home runs. The increase in his overall pull rate is being driven entirely by more balls pulled in the air, too. He's not pulling any more ground balls than he used to, which would just be outs. His extra pulled contact is all of the more damaging variety," he wrote.

"Five years ago, Grisham was in the bottom half of Major League hitters when it came to pulling the ball in the air. Now, he's inside the top quarter," he continued.

Trent Grisham's Offense Secures Him Huge Yankees Contract

This change saw Grisham's home run production skyrocket. Prior to 2025, the most homers Grisham hit in a single season was 17 in 2022 when he was with the San Diego Padres. While his 2024 numbers were far less impressive, the change to pull more balls doubled his best ever year and he finished the 2025 regular season with a whopping 34 homers.

That offensive production is what lead the Yankees to offering him such a large qualifying offer. While, according to Adler, he initially was valuable to the team for his stellar defense, this change made him exactly the kind of player the Yankees wanted. Grisham's powerful year was a welcome addition to a team full of heavy-hitters like Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton, all of whom can smack home runs better than almost anyone else.

Now, the Yankees are in a stalemate with Bellinger to re-sign the free agent to the club. He, Grisham and Judge would make an amazingly powerful outfield that offers both competent defensively and hit a combined 116 homers last season. While some insiders have speculated the Pinstripes could let Bellinger walk and hang their hopes on Grisham, fans would likely rather see the a supercharged outfield in 2026.

