How Trent Grisham Impacts Yankees' Cody Bellinger Plan

So you're saying there's a chance? Despite outfielder Trent Grisham accepting the one-yer qualifying offer from the New York Yankees, general manager Brian Cashman is expected to continue his pursuit of free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

"I think there were some Yankees people that were somewhat surprised by (Grisham's) decision. Not going to say all of them. I think several understood that this was a realistic possibility," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.

Domino Effect?

"Does this affect their ability to sign Cody Bellinger? I mean, that is the big question right now. It certainly doesn't affect their ability to pursue Cody Bellinger. And they will pursue Cody Bellinger and hope to sign him," Heyman adds.

"But now, if they have Cody Bellinger, who's going to make presumably around $30 million, plus $22 million for Grisham, how much money does that leave for the bullpen, for maybe an extra starter, fill maybe a little bit on first base?

"Big question there because we don't believe they want to go way over $300 million," Heyman notes. "They were a little bit over $300 million this year. They might have to. I mean, they may have no choice. I understand they aren't the Dodgers. I understand they have limits.

"But you know, they're going to have to put together a better bullpen," Heyman says. "They need a lefty in that bullpen and they do need to firm up some other areas of weakness. I do think they need a starter.



"And I do think they'd still love to bring back Cody Bellinger. I do believe they will pursue Cody Bellinger, so this doesn't affect their pursuit of Bellinger. Does it affect their ability to sign Bellinger? We shall see. That is a $30 million, perhaps a year, question," Heyman concludes.

Market Analysis

"Bellinger, without the qualifying offer attached to him, should have a crowded market for his services, the 30-year-old outfielder/first baseman expected to fetch a multiyear contract north of $150 million," the New York Post's Greg Joyce reports.

That's in line with what MLB Trade Rumors is reporting, with the site projecting Bellinger will get a five-year, $140 million contract.

But what's interesting here is what Heyman DOESN'T say in his report. He never mentions the name Kyle Tucker, and the Chicago Cubs outfielder is the best all-around player available in free agency. If the Yankees have reservations about giving Bellinger $30 million per season, how will they feel about giving Tucker $40 million a year for as many as 10 or more years?

New York Yankees Cody Bellinger (35) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.

Chances are the Yankees pass on Tucker and try their hardest to re-sign Bellinger. But with Grishman returning and with Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones ready for prime time, it's unlikely Cashman will break the bank to bring back Bellinger.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs.

He proceeded to hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bellinger opted out of his three-year, $80 million contract by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.

