Trent Grisham Returning to Yankees After Contract News

The New York Yankees are one step closer to solving a major piece of their offseason puzzle. Outfielder Trent Grisham accepted a qualifying offer from the team today, securing one more season with the Pinstripes.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, Grisham accepted the offer, which is worth $22.025 million for one year, on the last day possible. The Yankees initially extended the offer earlier this month after the 2025 World Series ended.

Sep 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) catches a fly ball during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Many insiders and analysts initially predicted that Grisham would reject the offer, instead deciding to pursue the free agency market in an attempt to get a bigger contract from another team. The 29-year old had one of his best offensive seasons in years, slashing .235/ .348/ .464 for an OPS of .812 in the 2025 regular season. He also slammed 34 home runs, doubling his previous single-season record of 17.

Before singing, Grisham was linked to all sorts of other teams, including the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers. Clearly, though, he chose to stay with the Yankees and try to make another run for the World Series in pinstripes (though the $22 million paycheck certainly must have helped ease the decision.)

What does Grisham's signing mean for the Yankees?

With Grisham's decision to sign, the Yankees' outfield in 2026 becomes all the more murkier. The biggest offseason the Pinstripes must make is whether to offer Cody Bellinger a massive new contract or pursue a free agent star, such as Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker. Bellinger, who also had his best season in years in 2025, is aging, and many are concerned that a multi-year contract would be dangerous.

Grisham continuing on with New York could mean the team decides to shoot for the stars and make a play for Tucker, or any of the younger sluggers on the free agency and trade markets. However, that decision wouldn't be without risks. Grisham had a tough season defensively, and similarly won't be getting any younger, having recently turned 29.

On the flip side, Grisham could just be getting better. In 2024, his first season with the Yankees, he slashed a .190/.290/ .385 for a .675 OPS and hit just nine homers (though it's worth noting he played in 76 games, almost half of 2025's 143). If he continues to develop in 2026 like he did in 2025, extending him a qualifying offer will certainly be looked at as a wise move by the Yankees.

