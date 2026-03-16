Yankees' Trent Grisham's Self Evaluation Doesn't Match Results

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham has had 30 at-bats this season but has just four hits to show for it.

He's struck out nine times in that span and carries a .133 batting average into the final week of Spring Training.

Ahead of the team's split squad games on March 15 he discussed things with YES Network's Meredith Marakovits.

The interview was intersting, to say the least. Grisham gave a few puzzling answers that simply don't add up to his results so far, but at the end of the day it's still just Spring Training.

Trent Grisham Evaluates His Spring Training

Trent Grisham evaluates his Spring so far with @M_Marakovits pic.twitter.com/GIvGNXSOzB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 15, 2026

"It's been good. I'm getting plenty of at-bats, doing a lot of work in the outfield. I feel good, body is ready to go," he said.

Marakovits asked him if he is where he should be and if he's seeing the ball well, "Yeah, I mean seeing it as well as you could. I don't think the goal is to be seeing it well right now. Plan is to be seeing it well in a week."

She asked Grisham what's telling him that'll be the case and he responded, "I couldn't tell you. Just prepare. I just prepare, get to the game and feel like I've done everything I can to be where I need to be to start the season."

Trent Grisham Needs to Figure it Out

Mar 11, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) scores a run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

No one is asking Grisham to hit .400 in Spring Training, but seeing a big leaguer slump this much in spring is never a good sign. His slash line is currently .133/.212/.167. If his SLG being lower than his OBP isn't a red flag, who knows what is.

For reference, outfielder Jasson Dominguez has a few more at-bats and has a .686 SLG percentage. His OPS sits at 1.080 while Grisham's is .379. Of players with a large sample size, the only worse OPS is Ryan McMahon's .335.

Dominguez is out-playing Grisham in every element of the game. The 29-year old's defense can only get him so far before the Yankees need to take a step back and realize he's nowhere near where he says he is.

Feeling good at this point in the season is one thing, but the results have to end up matching that statement. They currently don't, but Grisham will get plenty of time to prove his 2026 Spring Training campaign was nothing more than a fluke, something Yankees fans desperately want to be true.

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