Yankees Jasson Dominguez Could be this Spring’s Ben Rice

Ben Rice broke out for the New York Yankees last season, but, in the middle of March last year, he wasn't a lock to make the Opening Day roster. He and Dominic Smith duked it out, and though the veteran held his own, Rice was just too good. The organization couldn't just stash Rice in Scranton, and an early injury by Giancarlo Stanton allowed the young slugger to impress the big club. In a lot of ways, this is where Jasson Dominguez is at in 2026.

He and Spencer Jones have been linked together all winter, and at this juncture, it's Dominguez who is still competing for a roster spot while his outfield brethren will get their reps at AAA. There's still a chance the Yankees have Dominguez follow Jones, but so far, he's alive and well and avoided the initial cuts.

Dominguez has gone farther than some thought he would, especially after the signing of Randal Grichuk, who is playing the role Smith this spring. The difference between Grichuk and Smith, though, is that Smith made the decision tougher for the Yankees.

Mar 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Randal Grichuk (34) singles during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Grichuk, who, of course, has only gotten in four games, is hitting .200/.200/.300 with just two hits. It's a tiny sample size, and not the type of battle that the Yankees witnessed last season, but if the brass opts to go with him over Dominguez, it won't be based on the young slugger's performance.

Dominguez Holding His Own

The 23-year-old is hitting .371/.395/.686. He has three homers, with one coming off a Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, and 10 RBI. Dominguez has also flashed some speed, stealing three bags thus far.

Of course, the big difference between Dominguez and Rice this year was that the first base position was a little more open than the outfield is now. Giancarlo Stanton’s injury allowed he and Paul Goldschmidt to rotate at first and DH. As far as the outfield goes, the Opening Day roster is set in that department. Barring the worst-case scenario where one of their trio goes down, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, and Aaron Judge are all obvious locks to make the team.

Jasson Dominguez - New York Yankees (3)* pic.twitter.com/12nkmsSDMV — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 13, 2026

Then there's the matter of DH. It feels like Stanton will have his regularly scheduled IL stint at some point. For now, he's healthy. One of the reasons that Rice even got an opportunity in 2025 was that Stanton's health was in question.

Things can change fast in this sport, and an opportunity can open up for Dominguez, but for now, the Yankees may still opt to send him to the minors. The thought could be that he needs regular playing time, as opposed to just being a mainstay on the bench as he was in the second half of 2025. That situation doesn't help his development much.

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