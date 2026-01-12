Yankees New Cody Bellinger Offer Still Isn't Good Enough

As of January 12, the New York Yankees offered Cody Bellinger a five-year contract worth $155-160 million.

This information comes from Bob Nightengale who reported the contract does not have deferrals.

Deferrals or not, it's still not in the range Bellinger is looking for. Doing some quick math, that would come out to $31-32M per year. Beli may not even be worth that, but he's looking for more as part of a seven-year deal.

Bellinger's pursuit of a seven-year deal is going to put an end of his time in New York. That's something the Yankees clearly aren't interested in, nor should they be, and at this point it's best if both parties went their separate ways.

Yankees Refusing To Budge On Bellinger Contract

The Yankees and free agent Cody Bellinger’s stare-down continues with one month before spring training:

Sometimes the team's are in the wrong for not paying players what they're worth, but sometimes the players have an unreasonable demand. In this case, most people are on the Yankees side.

Bellinger asking for much more than $30 million a year is quite ridiculous and there's no reason the Yankees should entertain his seven-year contract. Simply put, he just isn't worth it and it's okay for the team to realize that and move on.

Moving on is the hardest part, though there are still a few quality free agents on the market they should be pursuing. Obviously, Kyle Tucker is one of those.

Regardless, neither the Yankees or Bellinger are going to give in and these contract talks are just a waste of time. Until Beli realizes there isn't a better offer out there, he's likely done with the Yankees altogether.

Cody Bellinger Has No Leverage

I love Cody Bellinger but 30+ million AAV is ridiculous, the Yankees should without question pivot to Kyle Tucker



A 7 year deal to Bellinger would be detrimental to this franchise lmao pic.twitter.com/7Y7VQgpeRL — Freddie🫡 (@PlayoffYankees) January 9, 2026

Until Tucker signs somewhere, Bellinger has no leverage. The Yankees are going to use that to their advantage as long as they possibly can, and that's exactly what they've done so far.

Bellinger is looking for a lengthy big money deal that the Yankees simply aren't going to offer him. There's nothing wrong with a five-year contract worth $160M for someone who won the MVP award back in 2019.

With no major awards since 2023, Bellinger is on an island by himself. He certainly made his mark on the Yankees last season, but there's no way they miss out on Bellinger and then don't add someone to replace him. This team is far too stubborn to not stick it to him and bring in another superstar that can outplay Beli for years to come.

