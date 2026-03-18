One Walk-Up Song Idea for Every Yankees Starter

Opening Day is almost here and while the New York Yankees have spent the offseason perfecting their roster and gearing up for what they hope is a big season, one question remains. What songs will the players walk up to?

We've got some suggestions for each of the projected starters on the Yankees' roster.

Ben Rice (first base): EoO - Bad Bunny

While Ben Rice's go-to (Feel Good Inc. by Gorillaz) is a classic, his Spanish-language skills last season earned him the nickname Ben Arroz from fans. Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS was one of the biggest albums of 2025, taking home the Grammy for Album of the Year. It only makes sense for Rice to pick a slightly deeper cut like EoO that opens with an infectious Reggeton beat.

Aaron Judge (right field): Bomb Into / Pass That Dutch - Missy Elliot

Picking a new song for the captain is almost an impossible task. He's got it nailed down with Hello by Pop Smoke, but if there's one message opponents should get when Judge steps up to the plate, Missy put it perfectly at the beginning of Bomb Intro/ Pass that Dutch: "run for cover".

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) at bat against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (second base): You See Me - Childish Gambino

Chisholm has a reputation for one of the most braggadocious players in the league, who backs it up easily with his top-tier play. His big personality is perfect for Childish Gambino's unapologetic first album, produced by three-time Oscar winning composer Ludwig Göransson (even if every other lyric needs to be censored).

Cody Bellinger (left field): Upgrade U (feat. Jay Z) - Beyoncé

Bellinger was certainly an upgrade to the Yankees' lineup after lengthy offseason negotiations. Beyoncé's 2006 collaboration with future husband Jay Z is about just that and opens with booming synth-horn sounds. Plus, Jay Z cheers him on with an enthusiastic "Yeah, B!"

Austin Wells (catcher): Come Around - M.I.A.

Wells has been known to use Justin Timberlake's Summer Love, a song produced by frequent collaborator Timaland. Timbaland also features on M.I.A.'s Come Around, which uses Indian and East Asian sounds (like borderline hypnotic bells) that have inspired Timbaland's production with several other artists.

Giancarlo Stanton (designated hitter): Hot in Here - Nelly

Something about Big G's storied career and offensive power invokes a classic, and what could be more classic than Nelly? Hot in Here is the St. Louis native's first number one hit for one of the Yankees' best hitters.

Mar 11, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a 2-run home run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Trent Grisham (center field): Sabotage - Beastie Boys

Last season, Grisham walked out to No Longer Bound (I'm Free) by Maverick City Music. While that's a perfectly good song, Grisham's performance during Spring Training could use a serious boost. There's almost nothing more New York than the Beastie Boys, and Sabotage is guaranteed to get you hype.

Ryan McMahon (third base): Ain't No Love in Oklahoma - Luke Combs

McMahon is a big fan of country rock in his walk-ups, previously using What My World Spins Around by Jordan Davis and TRUCK by HARDY. It only makes sense that he'd get fired up by Luke Combs Ain't No Love in Oklahoma, originally written for the soundtrack for Twisters. Even more so if he can activate his bat with the power of a tornado before Opening Day.

Jose Caballero (shortstop): I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

Caballero used Daddy Yankee's Bailando en la Lluvia for his walk-up song last season. Reaching for Cardi B's reggeton-inspired I Like It, featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny, just makes sense as a follow up. Caballero didn't get many reps after being traded to New York last season, but will have more while Anthony Volpe recovers from surgery. How could you not like it?

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