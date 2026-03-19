Paul DeJong Makes Surprising Decision Regarding Yankees' Contract

One of the many minor league moves the New York Yankees made this offseason was bringing in Paul DeJong.

The 32-year old began his career in St. Louis where he spent the 2017-23 seasons. From there, he's bounced around quite a bit.

After playing 57 games for the Washington Nationals last season, the Yankees decided it was time to give him a look. DeJong has had plenty of at-bats this spring as he tries to work his way onto the Opening Day roster.

Anthony Volpe's injury leaves room for a new shortstop, though the team has been a firm believer Jose Caballero is their guy. Knowing that, DeJong continues to battle for a roster spot and according to Joel Sherman he isn't going anywhere.

Paul DeJong Not Opting Out of Minor League Deal

Source: Paul DeJong does not plan to opt out of his minor league deal with the Yankees tomorrow (Thursday) as is his right as XX(b) free agent. His plan is to try to make the team and, if not, at least begin the season at AAA. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 19, 2026

Sherman wrote, "Paul DeJong does not plan to opt out of his minor league deal with the Yankees tomorrow (Thursday) as is his right as XX(b) free agent. His plan is to try to make the team and, if not, at least begin the season at AAA."

DeJong had 40 at-bats in Double-A last year but prior to that hadn't played a minor league game since 2023. His 201 Triple-A at-bats in 2022 were by far the most he'd had since the 2017 season which shows just how much of a manistay he was with the Cardinals.

The competition around him has certainly improved and most teams don't think DeJong has done enough to etch his name into their roster. The Yankees are in the same boat, though they're willing to give him every chance to prove himself, and that's something DeJong clearly isn't afraid of doing.

Yankees Shortstop Battle is Wide Open

The Yankees are signing Paul DeJong to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, per @JonHeyman



DeJong played in 57 games with the Nationals last year, playing multiple infield positions and logging a .642 OPS pic.twitter.com/FSDzvhxbkc — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 4, 2026

Volpe is expected to miss at least the first month of the season, but there's no guarantees Caballero lives up to the hype. He's been the main shortstop discussed heading into the 2026 season, but manager Aaron Boone is giving Ryan McMahon reps at short for a reason.

DeJong is one of five players with 30+ at-bats this spring. He's appeared in 12 games and is hitting .194 with an OPS of .757. That number will get the job done, though New York obvoiusy expects more out of the veteran.

To put it into perspective, outfielder Trent Grisham and the aforementioned McMahon both have OPS's at .458 or below with a couple more at-bats. There's certainly a path for DeJong to hav a few big league appearances this summer, it just all depends on if the team's current plan works out or needs some major adjustments.

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