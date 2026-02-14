Yankees GM Explains Strategy Behind Paul Goldschmidt Signing

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Yankees re-signed Paul Goldschmidt for one more season, and general manager Brian Cashman has a straightforward plan for how the veteran is going to be involved. Goldschmidt is coming back at a low-cost contract. However, his role seems to be changing this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌time.

Cashman broke down the decision in an a video posted by SNY. The team remained in contact with Goldschmidt's agent Casey Close throughout the winter, keeping the door open even as Ben Rice established himself as the primary first baseman.

The Yankees spent last season without enough flexibility to handle different pitching matchups, and Cashman saw an opportunity to fix that without disrupting Rice's development.

"We obviously talked publicly about a number of times just wondering about not having enough choices for our manager to play with that help us balance out. We all know that Paul Goldschmidt is extremely good at hitting left-handed pitching. The opportunity still being there was one we felt was worthwhile, trying to continue the relationship."

Goldschmidt​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ destroyed left-handed pitchers in 2025, hitting .336 with a .981 OPS against them. That was fourth-best in the AL and gives the Yankees a weapon they can use whenever left-handed starters or relievers come ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌in.

How Goldschmidt Fits Alongside Rice

Rice owns the primary job at first base, but his struggles against lefties last season created a gap. He hit just .208 against southpaws with a 27.7% strikeout rate, and while Boone plans to let him work through those issues this year, the Yankees wanted a fallback option.

Having Goldschmidt on the bench gives Boone the option to make a move in high-leverage spots or when matchups heavily favor the pitcher. It's insurance that doesn't cost Rice at-bats but keeps the Yankees from getting exploited.

"He's a choice for Aaron Boone against left-handers coming off the bench or obviously matching up with certain starting pitchers. I feel like we've given Aaron Boone and our team a better chance to navigate opposing bullpens or opposing starting pitching probables with his addition," Cashman explained.

The roster balance issue extends beyond first base. Bellinger, Grisham, Rice, and Wells all swing from the left side, which creates problems when teams stack lefty relievers late in games. The Yankees have been hunting for more right-handed bats all winter, and Goldschmidt fills part of that need.

His contract reflects the backup role. Goldschmidt gets $4 million guaranteed with $500,000 bonuses at 400, 450, 500, and 550 plate appearances. Those numbers show he's not playing every day. Rice has the job, and Goldschmidt steps in for matchups while mentoring the younger player.

The Yankees addressed a roster weakness without creating a controversy at first base. Rice gets his chance to play regularly while Goldschmidt provides insurance against lefties and veteran leadership in the clubhouse. For a team that couldn't afford to stand pat after last season's early playoff exit, it's a low-risk move that solves a real problem.

