Remembering Yankees' Subway World Series Win 25 Years Later
The New York Yankees and the New York Mets have met for a Subway World Series just once, and the series wrapped up on this day, 25 years ago.
On October 26, 2000, the Yankees secured another World Series victory in Game 5, winning it all for the fourth time in five years and (unknowingly) ending their winning streak in New York. It's a dynasty that still haunts the Yankees; evidence of a history of excellence they have not been able to replicate in recent years.
In a quote roundup from the leaders and the team at the time, Will Zimmerman of the New York Post shared the stakes of the series from the captain himself.
“New York City was on the line," Derek Jeter said, in retrospect.
The Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009, and before then, they had not won since 2000. There have certainly been much longer droughts in that time, but fans of the winningest franchise in baseball history won't settle for anything but another championship win.
Dynasty Aftershocks in 2025 World Series
The Yankees had won just 87 games in the regular season in 2000, a far cry from the best of that dynasty who achieved 114 in 1998. The Mets entered the series with 94 wins. Yankees shortstop Jeter, who was the World Series MVP in 2000, as well as pitcher Mariano Rivera and manager Joe Torre, have since been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Catcher Mike Piazza is the only member of the 2000 Mets to have been elected, and was inducted in 2016.
Zimmerman shared Yankees manager Joe Torre's modest celebration, in his own words, after Game 5.
“After Game 5, my wife and I were invited to several parties, but I was so exhausted that we wound up stopping at a diner — this is when they used to be open 24 hours — and the two of us were the only ones there, 3 in the morning, having a sandwich," Torre said. "That was our celebration.”
In the 25 years since, the Yankees have won just one World Series, and they're hungry for a return to the excellence of that time. This offseason, they'll have the opportunity to make some needed changes, and hope to get back there in 2026.
