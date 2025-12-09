Yankees, Mets Chasing Same Free Agent Pitcher

Once again, the New York Yankees and New York Mets find themselves chasing the same ballplayer.

Last year, it was outfielder Juan Soto, who bolted the Bronx for Queens after landing that record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract.

This year, both clubs are in the market for free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger. But the same also holds true for former Yankees prospect Michael King. The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports a Big Apple battle could be brewing for the San Diego Padres right-hander.

Big Apple Battle?

"The Mets hosted a video meeting with Michael King, The Post has learned. These are not uncommon, and King had video meetings with more than just the Mets, but this exemplifies a level of seriousness between the parties," Sherman reports.

That echoes what Sherman reported last week.

"The Mets have interest in Michael King, but so do Detroit and Boston, among others," Sherman wrote.

But wait, there's more.

"Sources tab the Yankees, Cubs, Mets and Tigers as the most interested clubs, though others including the Orioles, Angels, Padres and Marlins are also in the mix for King," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports.

How Much?

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel believes King will land a three-year, $57 million contract and cites the 30-year-old's regression.

"His 2025 season was somewhat lost though, as shoulder and knee issues cost him half the season, his strikeout rate dipped from 28% to 25% and he gave up more damage on contact. You could read that platform season as a setup for a make-good one-year deal with incentives, but there are enough unique qualities to King that I think he'll land a multi-year deal," McDaniel writes.

"An eight-figure decision isn't as simple as 'he should just throw more strikes,' but King looked like a nine-figure free agent before some injuries that now seem behind him, stuff that was the same throughout it, and some location tweaks. That seems like a nice gamble in a world where a No. 3/No. 4 starter goes for $15-20 million per year," McDaniel concludes.

Bronx Tale

King made his big-league debut in 2019 with the Yankees. In five seasons in the Bronx, the righty posted a 3.38 ERA in 115 appearances, including 19 starts. He had sub-3.00 ERAs for the Yankees in 2022 (2.29) and 2023 (2.75).

New York sent King to San Diego after the 2023 season in the trade which delivered Soto to the Yankees.

As McDaniel mentioned, King battled a shoulder injury this past season and went 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 15 starts.

But in 2024, his first year in San Diego following the Soto trade, King won a career-high 13 games while throwing a career-best 173.2 innings. That propelled King to a seventh-place finish in voting for the 2024 National League Cy Young Award.

