Key Position Battle Already Emerging During Yankees Spring Training

Just days before Spring Training is set to begin, a new position battle has emerged for the New York Yankees.

While Yankees fans have long had their eyes on starting pitchers Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange, they now have even more to look forward to.

The Yankees announced Rodriguez would start the team's Spring Training opener on February 20 with Lagrange set to follow on the 21st.

Now, it's up to these two to find their way into the team's starting rotation. Injuries have plagued this team before, and either man is one injury away from finding themselves in the starting five.

Major Opportunity for Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange

Elmer Rodriguez (176) and Carlos Lagrange (168) duked it out for the organizational strikeout crown on the farm last year.



Both will duke it out during the season for the top spot on the call-up sheet if an injury occurs in-season to the rotation. https://t.co/pra0uLRhYJ — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) February 17, 2026

Rodriguez has a chance to get the ball rolling against the Baltimore Orioles when he kicks off the Yankees Spring Training. It's unknown how long he'll be left in the game, but after throwing 150 innings last year it's not like he'll be on a tight string.

Either way, the last thing the Yankees can afford to do is let Rodriguez out there too long. A freak injury in late February is far from ideal, and at the end of the day his performance isn't the end of the world. Obviously he wants to impress, but everyone knows pitchers only have a small sample size to work off of in spring training.

The very next day, Lagrange gets to follow up arguably his greatest competition. When it comes down to it, the Yankees know both of these men are their go-to pitchers to be called up at any given moment. Knowing that, their performance in Spring Training are far more important.

Elmer Rodriguez vs. Carlos Lagrange

Yankees fans will get an early Grapefruit League look at two of the organization’s top pitching prospects. Elmer Rodriguez slated to start the exhibition opener Friday in Sarasota against Baltimore with Carlos Lagrange going Saturday at GMS against Detroit — Erik Boland (@eboland11) February 17, 2026

Rodriguez was a former fourth-round draft pick this team acquired in late 2024. He's been in the Yankees organization long enough now to be a household name to those following their farm system. His time in the minors shouldn't be too excessive in 2026, though that all depends on how he performs compared to that of Lagrange.

Lagrange has been lighting it up so far. He may have given up a home run to Aaron Judge, but who hasn't? The 22-year-old also struck out the back-to-back AL MVP and has reached 102 mph on his fastball. Keep in mind, it's only February.

Both of these men's performances will be taken extremely seriously though they're still extremely young. That's not to say neither won't be called up this year, they likely will, but Spring Training is the perfect time for them to face some suitable names and see what they can really bring to the table.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!