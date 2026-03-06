Ryan Weathers Has Extensive Family Ties With Yankees

When the New York Yankees went out and got Ryan Weathers, a past connection may have helped bridge the gap.

Back in 1996, Ryan's father, David Weathers, won a World Series with the team. It marked the second ring of his illustrious career as his first came with division rival Toronto in 1992.

Weathers caught up with Yankees' Bryan Hoch ahead of Opening Day to discuss just how important it is to him to wear the Pinstripes and play in the Bronx.

This is a trade that may have caught a few people offguard due to how much the Yankees had to give up, but at the end of the day they now have a pitcher who wants to be here and one that is looking to replicate his father's success.

Weathers on Playing in New York

Jun 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (35) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ryan tried on his father's World Series ring at a young age, a moment he never forgot. Now, it's more important than ever, "Now it’s even cooler to me, because I’m in it. It makes you understand why this has been such a successful organization for a long time.”

He continued, "My dad just talks about how loud Yankee Stadium was and how much fun it was being part of a World Series... My dad told me, ‘Have fun. There’s no place like playing in New York'. You’re either going to throw the ball well or you don’t, but you can’t worry about it. You’ve got to be yourself and do what you do. My focus is on strike one and getting ahead of batters. If I do that, it’s going to be a good year.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who shared a clubhouse on the Cincinnati Reds with David Weathers, chimed in, "If Ryan is half the teammate his dad was, we’ll be in good shape. He’s got a big arm, a lot of talent and he’s really athletic. I think he has only really scratched the surface of what he can do at the big league level.”

Carrying on his Father's Legacy

May 24, 2008; San Diego, CA, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher David Weathers (25) pitches during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The Reds beat the Padres 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Jody Gomez-Imagn Images | Jody Gomez-Imagn Images

Obviously, Weathers wasn't on the Yankees when they made their last World Series. Even though it was just two seasons ago, last year left a sour taste in Yankees' fans mouth as the Blue Jays advanced but later fell to the same team New York did, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

David's career spanned from 1991 to 2009 as he moved around quite a bit. That's something Weathers is hoping will be behind him now that the Yankees traded a massive haul to bring him in from Miami.

Impressing in Spring Training is one thing, but now it's up to Weathers to have that success translate to Opening Day and beyond. The Yankees seem to have a solid rotation, so it's not that Weathers is expendable, but he still needs to prove his worth as he knows there's a bit of extra pressure given how much success his father had here.

