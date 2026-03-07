Six Yankees to Watch Over Next Two Spring Training Games

Not often do major players travel to road games for Spring Training, but things are different this time around.

The New York Yankees are sending six major players on the road for a pair of games against the Washington Nationals and New York Mets.

New York returns to George Steinbrenner Field on March 9 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but until then the likes of Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, J.C. Escarra, George Lombard Jr., Jasson Dominguez, and Spencer Jones will be on the road with them.

Yankees' Bryan Hoch revealed the news on March 6 prior to the team's 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays which improved this squad to 10-3.

1. Will Warren

Among the #Yankees traveling for the next 2 games at Nationals & Mets:



Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, J.C. Escarra, George Lombard Jr., Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 6, 2026

Warren has already thrown 6.1 innings this spring and sports a 1-0 record. While he could easily go that distance in a regular season game, that has come in a two game sample size. He's struck out seven batters and hasn't walked one yet, so it'll be interesting to see how his third start goes knowing it'll be on the road.

2. Ryan Weathers

Weathers made quite a name for himself in his Spring Training debut. The Yankees' newest acquisition is no stranger to the organization but everyone figured he'd need some time to settle in. Clearly, that's not the case. He heads into his second start fresh off a five strikeout performance in 3.2 innings of work.

3. J.C. Escarra

Mar 1, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher J.C. Escarra (25) doubles against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Escarra feels like a lock to be a bench player on the Yankees opening day roster. They need a backup catcher and he fits the build though carrying two lefties is far from ideal. Escarra will be making his fifth appearance this spring as he's currently hitting .300 with 10 at-bats.

4. George Lombard Jr.

Lombard hit a massive homer over the green monster against the Boston Red Sox that got fans talking. His offense has been the main thing "holding him back", though it's clear the Yankees are in no rush to promote him to the big leagues, no matter how talented he is defensively.

5. Jasson Dominguez

Mar 1, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) breaks his bat on a foul ball against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dominguez is in a tricky spot as he's stuck fighting to make the opening day roster. At one point he seemed like a lock, but now the Yankees have a million infielder options to consider which could push the 23-year old out of the equation entirely. Interestingly enough, he has 20 at-bats this spring which is tied for the most alongside Ryan McMahon.

6. Spencer Jones

The final notable Yankees player travelling to their next two road games is another top prospect. Jones may have three home runs in 13 at-bats but he's also struck out five times which goes with his boom or bust mentality. Until that's fixed, Yankees fans have a right to remain concerned.

