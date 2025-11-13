Yankees Not Ruling Out Early Arrival for Top Prospect

The New York Yankees are excited about a few promising prospects in their farm system, but up-and-coming shortstop George Lombard Jr., currently ranked 25th on the MLB's list of top 100 prospects. Incidentally, he is just one place ahead of Toronto Blue Jays 2025 World Series pitcher Trey Yesavage (at 26th).

In a recent remote press appearance, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was asked about the 20-year-old prospect, and shared that it will likely be too soon for Lombard to hit the MLB.

"It's hard to say," Cashman said, when asked how far off he sees Lombard from the majors. "Doing this job for as long as I have, usually players that possess a severe high ceiling of talent, which George Lombard has, once it comes together, all together, it can come really fast. It's just an avalanche."

"So he could be coming out strong as early as next year, or he might need some more time. The game will tell us more than anything else. Defensively he's ready to go, offensively it looks like he needs more time, and we're looking to ride that time and those reps. So I wouldn't think '26 is on the horizon, but I wouldn't rule it out at some point in '26 at the same time because you saw what happened with Spencer Jones last year where he just started to tear through. [...] So we'll see."

Jones (24) is an outfield prospect and has been floated as a possibility to shore up the Yankees' outfield amid some challenging free agency moves. Jones had a strong season offensively, but his strikeout rate is concerning at 35.4% in the minors (higher than even Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon's 32.3% rate, the highest in the majors).

Lombard Jr. in 2025

Feb 22, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) is congratulated after he scored a run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Lombard was promoted from High-A to Double-A in 2025, playing a total 947 innings with the Somerset Patriots at shortstop. He had a .984 fielding percentage across the whole season. He batted .235/ .367/ .381 with a .748 OPS, nine home runs and 49 RBIs.

Yankee fans, frustrated with a weak shortstop performance from current starter Anthony Volpe (who had been suffering from a shoulder injury since May), would likely love to see a strong new shortstop come to the forefront in the organization. At the moment, the Yankees are likely to play Jose Caballero at the position while Volpe recovers, and will likely play both players as-needed once he is healthy again.

Lombard's father, George Lombard, was a major league outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, the Detroit Tigers, the (then) Tampa Bay Devil Rays and the Washington Nationals. He has since worked as the first base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-2020, winning the World Series with them in 2020), and the Tigers (2021-present). The MLB pedigree is attractive to the Yankees in addition to the young prospect's stuff, and we'll see what his next minor league season brings.

