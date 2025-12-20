Yankees Linked to Reds Starter to Help Injured Rotation

The New York Yankees have been linked to nearly every available starting pitcher in the MLB, and now Cincinnati Reds right hander Zack Littell is no exception.

Despite starting his career as a reliever, Littell was successfully converted to a starter by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023 after acquiring him from the Boston Red Sox. In 2024, his first full season with the Rays, he boasted a 3.63 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 156.1 innings in 29 starts. Last season, Tampa dealt him in a deadline trade to the Reds, where he put up a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts.

While those numbers aren't amazing, Cy Young winning stats, they're certainly solid. Littell also has the lowest walk rate (4.5%) of any qualified pitcher over the last two seasons. While his career began a bit shaky with the Minnesota Twins, where he spent three seasons, the conversion to starting was certainly successful, and he would bring veteran insight to any team taking him on as a free agent.

Will the Yankees Pick Up Another Starter?

The Yankees certainly could use another starting arm, with the rotation injured. Carlos Rodón, Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt will all begin the 2026 season on the injured list. While Rodón (who had surgery to remove loose bodies and shave a bone spur down in his throwing arm) and Cole (who underwent Tommy John surgery in March) will be back hopefully in the first half of the season, Schmidt could miss the whole year.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Zack Littell (52) delivers a pitch in the first inning between Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 20, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fit makes sense for the Yankees, who likely need a solid arm that doesn't blow the budget. They've been linked to massive names, like Detroit Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal, but seemingly would be better off bolstering their offense before spending big for another ace. Max Fried, rookie Cam Schlittler, Rodón and Cole have the makings of a lethal rotation, and Littell could fit in well as a fourth or fifth man in that group.

Plus, while he's an effective starter, the Pinstripes are also woefully thin on relievers, and a midseason switch from starting could be perfect for the Yankees if they're unable to bolster the bullpen sufficiently ahead of the trade deadline.

Littell is projected to command about $20-$24 million over the course of a two-year contract. That number could make sense for the Yankees, and less so for the Reds who historically have a smaller spend on payroll. Acquiring Littell would be a smart move if the club is looking to make another one of their historically splashy offseason deals elsewhere.

