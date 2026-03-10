Who the Yankees Already Know Will Be On the Opening Day Roster

With Opening Day three weeks away, the New York Yankees are beginning to finalize their roster. While some positions seem more open than others, at every step of the way there are players who are for-sure bets to make the 40-man roster when the Yankees start their season against the San Francisco Giants.

Starting Pitchers

Max Fried and Cam Schlittler will be the Yankees' top two pitchers to begin the season, Despite Fried's slightly shaky first Spring Training outing and Schlittler's back pain, they'll be leading the way for the Pinstripes. Other locks for the starting five include new addition Ryan Weathers, 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and right hander Will Warren.

Weathers, Warren and Gil will be looking to prove they're worthy of staying a member of the starting five when Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon return from injury later on in the season. The Yankees also have two right-handed pitching prospects in Carlos LaGrange and Elmer Rodriguez who are expected to debut in 2025, making shakeups to the pitching roster inevitable.

Infielders

At first base, Ben Rice is expected to get the most starts. He'll be backed up by veteran Paul Goldschmidt, who signed a small contract to play another year in Pinstripes in a platoon and mentorship role. However, Goldschmidt also has a notably high batting average against left-handed hitters, so could take some starts from Rice, who played several positions last season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. easily takes his usual spot at second. In 2025, he hit 31 home runs and stole 31 bases, but was unsatisfied, given that he recently said his goal in 2026 is to have a 10 WAR season.

Ryan McMahon will likely be the only definitive third baseman on the roster. A trade deadline addition from the Colorado Rockies, McMahon struggled from the plate, slashing .208/ .308/ .333 for an OPS .641 with New York in 2025. However, his bat has improved in Spring Training and he was locked down on defense last year.

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) and third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) stand on the field during player introductions before game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In at shortstop while Anthony Volpe recovers from injury is almost certainly Jose Caballero. When Volpe returns, Caballero will likely stay on for utility depth, which could push Amed Rosario or Oswaldo Cabrera down to triple-A, but it will depend on their performances and injury statuses to begin the year.

Austin Wells will be starting once again at catcher, likely with JC Escarra behind him. However, Rice also played at catcher last season and could be considered depth enough for the Yankees to start Escarra in the triple A, which he bounced to and from last season.

At designated hitter will certainly be Giancarlo Stanton, though he recently offered an eye-opening quote about his struggle with pain stemming from double tennis elbow. Stanton is prone to injury and last year Ben Rice started the season at DH.

Outfielders

Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham are all obviously going to be in the outfield on Opening Day. Beyond there, it gets a little murky. Yankees fans are certainly all hoping that young phenom Spencer Jones appears in the big leagues this season, but his inconsistent style has lead to boom or bust performances. Jasson Dominguez is more likely to get the spot to provide depth, though could eventually find himself in the triple-A.

Jun 22, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with center fielder Trent Grisham (12) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Utility Players

Amed Rosario didn't get too much time on the field as a Yankee after he was traded from the Washington Nationals last season. However, his 16 games and 33 at-bats in Pinstripes were solid, and he offers veteran depth and should get a place on the roster.

Oswaldo Cabrera is a bit of a mystery for 2026. He missed nearly all of 2025 after brutally breaking his ankle in a game against the Seattle Mariners, but had a great first game back. Given his history at several different positions, the Yankees will almost definitely give him a roster spot on Opening Day unless his Spring Training performance begins to tank.

Relief Pitchers

The Yankees bullpen is headlined by All-Star closer and former NL saves leader David Bednar. Behind him are right handers Fernando Cruz and Camilo Doval, as well as left handers Ryan Yarbrough and Tim Hill. Paul Blackburn has been having a strong start to Spring Training and will certainly be on the roster, while Jake Bird and Cade Winquest are fighting for their own spots.

However, the Yankees lost two of their main relievers in 2025, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, to the Mets. Their bullpen depth is thin, so making it to the Opening Day roster should be a bit smoother for some of the less seasoned relievers at Yankees Spring Training.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!