Yankees Nowhere Close to Cody Bellinger Demands

The New York Yankees have been in a contract negotiation dance with outfielder Cody Bellinger since the beginning of the 2025 offseason. Now, it seems like they're no closer to a deal as new information has come to light.

According to YES Network's Jack Curry, teams have not "come close" to being able to meet the demands of Bellinger's agent Scott Boras.

Nobody has “come close” to meet Scott Boras’ demands of Cody Bellinger, per @JackCurryYES. pic.twitter.com/gzAYhNGEOP — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) December 18, 2025

The news is both good and bad for the Yankees. While general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have insisted that Bellinger is a top priority for the team, they're seemingly far away from any sort of agreement. On the other hand, neither are any of the other teams Bellinger has been connected to.

The Yankees are reportedly looking to add a big name bat in the offseason. Bellinger had a great 2025 season in Pinstripes, slashing .272/ .334/ .480 for an OPS of .814 and hitting 29 home runs, making a reunion more than possible with the free agent.

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

However, Bellinger's performance is also likely what is driving Boras' contract requests. Boras, who also represents superstars like Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole and Bryce Harper, is known for getting top dollar for his clients, which could take the Yankees out of contention. Team ownership has repeatedly expressed a desire to keep salary spending below $300 million in 2026, and a massive contract for Bellinger might not be in the cards.

Plus, Bellinger is getting older, and teams run a significant risk if they sign him to a lengthy contract. While he's undeniably a great player now, it's not out of the question that he can't produce at the same rate in the next couple of years.

Will the Yankees Re-Sign Cody Bellinger to a Massive Deal?

Boras is a famously tough negotiator, and that will be no exception for Bellinger's contract. Bellinger is similarly aware of what he's worth, executing his player option this offseason instead of playing the final year of his old three-year, $80 million contract originally signed with the Chicago Cubs.

As the offseason draws on, it looks like the Yankees are going to have to offer big money to keep Bellinger from walking away to a team with deeper pockets. However, anything is possible and the Yankees are known for splashy offseason deals, so fans and analysts can never say never.

