Struggling Yankees Reliever Makes Opening Day Roster

The New York Yankees are finalizing their Opening Day roster, and a surprising relief pitcher has made the cut after he struggled to find his footing with the Pinstripes.

According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, Jake Bird is on the Yankees' final roster for their Opening Day game against the San Francisco Giants. Joining Bird in the final three bullpen spots are Rule 5 Draft pick Cade Winquest and Brent Headrick. The Yankees were able to add an additional relief pitcher by optioning Luis Gil to the minor league, as they do not need a fifth starting pitcher until mid-April.

Luis Gil will be optioned to the Minors, Aaron Boone told reporters in Mesa. The #Yankees don’t need a fifth starter until April 11. Cade Winquest, Brent Headrick and Jake Bird will all be on the Opening Day roster. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 24, 2026

The Yankees added Bird in a deadline trade with the Colorado Rockies in 2025 in an effort to add more power to the bullpen. Shortly after arriving in New York last season, Bird was optioned to the minor leagues. He threw just two innings across three games and allowed four hits and seven runs, six of them earned, for an ERA of 27.00 and 3.00 WHIP in the Bronx.

Bird told Greg Joyce of the New York Post at the beginning of Spring Training that he knew his introduction to the team was bad and that he hoped to do better and prove his way onto the major league roster. And improve, he did. Bird finishes camp with a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 10 innings pitched, a vast improvement from his struggles last season.

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