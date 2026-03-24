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Inside The Pinstripes

Struggling Yankees Reliever Makes Opening Day Roster

The New York Yankees have added a relief pitcher to their Opening Day roster that had a difficult first season with the team.
Delilah Bourque|
Mar 9, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Jake Bird (59) throws a pitch Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Jake Bird (59) throws a pitch Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

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New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are finalizing their Opening Day roster, and a surprising relief pitcher has made the cut after he struggled to find his footing with the Pinstripes.

According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, Jake Bird is on the Yankees' final roster for their Opening Day game against the San Francisco Giants. Joining Bird in the final three bullpen spots are Rule 5 Draft pick Cade Winquest and Brent Headrick. The Yankees were able to add an additional relief pitcher by optioning Luis Gil to the minor league, as they do not need a fifth starting pitcher until mid-April.

The Yankees added Bird in a deadline trade with the Colorado Rockies in 2025 in an effort to add more power to the bullpen. Shortly after arriving in New York last season, Bird was optioned to the minor leagues. He threw just two innings across three games and allowed four hits and seven runs, six of them earned, for an ERA of 27.00 and 3.00 WHIP in the Bronx.

Bird told Greg Joyce of the New York Post at the beginning of Spring Training that he knew his introduction to the team was bad and that he hoped to do better and prove his way onto the major league roster. And improve, he did. Bird finishes camp with a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 10 innings pitched, a vast improvement from his struggles last season.

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Delilah Bourque
DELILAH BOURQUE

Delilah Bourque is a writer and copyeditor based out of Pittsburgh, PA. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021. After a few years in corporate marketing, she joined On SI as a full-time copyeditor and contributor to the New York Yankees On SI, as well as occasional contributions across the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers on SI.

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