Yankees Have New Trade Option For All-Star Outfielder

It's time for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to play "Let's Make a Deal."

Behind door No. 1 is Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, who opted out of his contract to become a free agent.

Behind door No. 2 is Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, the best all-around player on the open market.

Both of those options will require Cashman writing a nine-figure check and remember, owner Hal Steinbrenner doesn't sound excited about the idea of carrying a bloated payroll next season.

So let's check out what's behind door No. 3: Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.

Cleveland Rocks

"They nearly traded him at last year’s deadline, and it was the best move they didn’t make with their dramatic comeback to win the AL Central," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

"Kwan, a four-time Gold Glove winner, is projected to earn $8.8 million in his second year of salary arbitration," Nightengale added. "Certainly, the Guardians are a better team with Kwan, but he’s the best outfielder on the trade market and would be a much more reasonable option than high-priced free agents Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger."

Oct 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) hits a double in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"Kwan is entering the second of his three arbitration years, so while there is no urgency for Cleveland to move him this offseason, his trade value may never be higher," according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. "Kwan has posted an fWAR of at least 3.0 in each of his four years in the league, winning four consecutive Gold Gloves in the process."

Move Makes Sense

NJ.com's Randy Miller and Bob Klapisch reported last month that Kwan could make sense for the Yankees.

"What I would do is try to bring back Bellinger to play center or try to make a trade with the Guardians for Steven Kwan to play left. Kwan is probably attainable because he’s two years away from free agency and projected to make $8.8 million next season," Miller said.

"If the Yankees get Kwan, (Jasson) Dominguez or (Spencer) Jones probably goes to Cleveland and the other starts in center. Kwan would be a great Yankees fit. He’d give them a true leadoff hitter to bat in front of Aaron Judge. He’s also won four Gold Gloves in the last four years," Miller added.

"To me, Kwan is another Brett Gardner, maybe even a little better," Miller noted. "Just look at Kwan’s stats for the last two years, .292 with 14 homers and 12 steals in 2024, .272 with 11 homers and 21 steals in 2025.

Kwan has won a Gold Glove Award in each of his four MLB seasons, making the All-Star roster each of the last two years. He also finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2022.

