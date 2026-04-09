Which Yankees Prospect Gets Called Up First: Spencer Jones, Carlos Lagrange or Elmer Rodriguez?

The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in the majors to start this season, despite the offensive inconsistencies and bullpen concerns. If things go to plan, there is no reason why we won’t see this team playing in October once again.

While most fans are keeping their eyes peeled on the big-league club, there are a few reasons to also pay attention to what’s happening in the minor leagues for New York this season. The Yankees have four prospects in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, led by standout George Lombard Jr. (ranked 29th best prospect in baseball).

Lombard, 20, is also considered New York’s best prospect in its minor league system, per MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Yankees prospects. However, it was Spencer Jones, Carlos Lagrange, and Elmer Rodriguez who created quite a buzz in spring training and have New York fans wondering if and when they’ll see them with the big-league club.

Below, we’ll break down the current situations for each of these Yankees’ prospects and discuss their roadmaps to the majors.

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Spencer Jones, OF

The left-handed, power-hitting outfielder isn’t listed among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects to start this season, but he’s ranked sixth on the Yankees’ Top 30 prospect list. Jones, 24, created a stir in spring training with power, giving New York’s brass and coaching staff something to think about heading into the regular season.

The 6-foot-7 Jones mashed at the plate, hitting .357 with six home runs and 11 RBI. He also posted an outstanding 1.526 OPS and showcased his speed with four stolen bases.

Mar 10, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

That underrated speed stands out as an interesting piece that you don't often see from a player of his size, but last season he swiped 29 bags between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

Jones also put up monster power numbers last year in the minors, swatting 35 home runs and driving in 80 RBI with a .274 average at the plate. The former first-round pick’s strikeout rate and plate discipline improved, only accumulating 179 K’s in 116 games. In 2024 at Double-A, Jones had 200 Ks in 124 contests.

As for this season, Jones is back at Triple-A and is struggling somewhat at the plate, slashing .206/.341/.471 with two home runs, nine RBI, six walks, and 19 strikeouts. However, it's still early in the minor league season.

That said, MLB Pipeline likes Jones’ chances of making it to the big leagues with his ETA this season. However, there’s no room right now for him in the Yankees’ outfield with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham atop the depth chart. Jones has predominantly played in center field, but has experience in the corner outfield spots.

That said, if an injury happened in the outfield and Jones started to heat up at the plate, there would be a chance for a call-up. While the Yankees have guys like Amed Rosario, Randall Grichuk, and Jose Caballero as depth options, they don’t have the pop or upside of Jones.

Carlos Lagrange, RHP

The 22-year-old flamethrowing Lagrange is a potential star in the making. He also made a name for himself down at Spring Training. Now the numbers might not tell the complete picture, as the 6-foot-7 right-hander from the Dominican Republic had a 4.96 ERA in five appearances (two starts).

However, there’s something to be said for a prospect with a 70-grade fastball, which sits at a reported 101 mph. That’s a weapon that can be utilized in the bullpen or in the starting rotation if need be.

Last season, Lagrange spent time in High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset, where he produced an 11-8 record and 3.53 ERA in 24 starts (23 appearances). Lagrange also had 168 strikeouts, while allowing 82 hits, 62 walks, and eight home runs in 120.0 innings pitched.

The 6-foot-7 flamethrower is off to a good start at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre (2.45 ERA in two starts), which would be the last hurdle before possibly being called up to the major leagues.

MLB Pipeline estimates he could make his debut this season, and they aren’t wrong with that projection. While the Yankees’ starting rotation is set right now, he could be valuable in the bullpen, especially with David Bednar and Camilo Doval struggling with their velocity and getting guys out.

We shouldn’t expect a call-up right now, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see Lagrange sometime this summer, if he continues on the trajectory that he’s on with the RailRiders.

Elmer Rodriguez, RHP

The 22-year-old Rodriguez is considered the Yankees’ third-best prospect this season, right behind Lagrange and Lombard.

The right-handed starter has a few good pitches in his toolbox, including a fastball that can reach 99 mph, and a slider that he can drop on hitters at 82-85 mph. Not to mention, his curveball and splitter could give hitters issues as well.

Mar 10, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (76) throws in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Rodriguez pitched well with the limited opportunities he got in Spring Training, posting a 3.00 ERA in two starts. He also had five strikeouts and allowed only five hits, two earned runs, and a walk in six innings.

The young pitcher flew through the Yankees’ system last season, going from High-A to Triple-A in 27 games. The Yankees received Rodriguez and international bonus pool money in a trade with the Boston Red Sox during the Winter Meetings ahead of the 2025 season. Opponents hit .192 against Rodriguez, who had 176 strikeouts in 150 innings.

Rodriguez has made only one start at Triple-A this season, but it went well. The young starter surrendered four hits, two walks, and an earned run while recording two strikeouts in five innings against Rochester.

Lagrange Has Best Chance of Being Yankees' First Call-Up

Rodriguez’s path is similar to Lagrange's in that they could easily get called up as a starter if an injury were to happen.

However, with the Yankees rolling with a four-man starting rotation, which could eventually return to five with the impending returns of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, both on the 15-day IL, plus Luis Gil, making his debut on Sunday, their best bet to play might be in the bullpen.

Doval and Bednar's struggles are well-documented, as are the number of times that Aaron Boone has had to use the bullpen already through two weeks. When you have the stuff that of the young pitchers do, especially Lagrange, you're going to be in consideration for a big-league spot.

Lagrange's performance in spring training wasn't a fluke, and seeing that he picked up where he left off in Triple-A is an excellent sign.

Now, that’s not to say to forget about Jones. But it would take something out of the norm in the outfield for him to get the call-up. However, when he does get his shot, Jones will be must-see TV when he steps up to the plate.