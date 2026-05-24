3 Yankees Prospects on Track for an MLB Promotion This Season

The Yankees haven’t been shy about bringing up their top hitting and pitching prospects this season to provide a boost on the mound or at the plate. We haven’t hit June yet, and we’ve already seen Elmer Rodriguez, Spencer Jones, Brandon Beck, and Yovanny Cruz make their major league debuts.

The only prospect left that Yankees fans want to see in the coming weeks is Carlos Lagrange, especially given this team’s issues in the bullpen. That said, he’s not the only one who could be in line for a promotion at some point this season.

New York has a couple of other players, including their top-hitting prospect, George Lombard Jr., who have all made their cases thus far on why their New York debuts might not be too far away.

Below, we’ll take a look at what each guy has done thus far in the minor leagues as May wraps up and analyze what they must do to either be in the Bronx at some point this summer or in September.

These three Yankees' prospects have work to do to get called up to New York this season

1. Carlos Lagrange

It’s only right that we start with Lagrange, who could be the next to get the call-up to the Bronx.

Yankees on SI’s Devon Platana broke down Lagrange’s timeline to the majors, predicting that the flame-throwing hurler won’t be in the big leagues until after the All-Star break. And if that’s the case, it wouldn’t be the worst thing for him or the Yankees.

This season, Lagrange has struggled at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting an 0-2 record and 4.78 ERA across 10 starts. He has racked up 57 strikeouts in 43.1 innings, but hasn’t done a good job of keeping the ball inside the park (seven home runs allowed) and is giving up too many free passes (24 walks).

While it’s nice that Lagrange has a wicked fastball that can reach triple digits, he must find that consistency on the mound, as Platana pointed out, because that’s the difference between him being at Triple-A and not in the majors.

Now, it also doesn’t help his case that the Yankees’ starting rotation is getting healthy, as that likely eliminates one path for Lagrange. However, with his pitching arsenal, he could be a vital weapon for the Yankees' bullpen down the stretch, depending on what they do at the trade deadline.

That said, whatever the Yankees choose to do or not is out of Lagrange’s control. All he can do is try to finish this month on a strong note. Hopefully, he shows the Yankees’ brass that the guy who was on the mound in Spring Training is still there and has a good June, which can change his trajectory.

2. George Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr. is another top prospect in the Yankees’ farm system who is struggling a little bit in Triple-A, but with his talent, there’s no reason to think a September call-up isn’t possible.

The 20-year-old infielder began the 2026 season at Double-A Somerset, where he slashed a scorching .312/.400/.571 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI. Lombard was then promoted to Triple-A after only 20 games.

This season at Triple-A and Double-A, the uber-talented infielder has gotten a chance to play across the infield: second base, third base, and shortstop. When it was revealed that he was getting reps at third base, it set off alarm bells among the fanbase that Ryan McMahon could be in trouble.

But Lombard hasn’t had the same success at the plate with Scranton-Wilkes/Barre, hitting .193 with three doubles, zero home runs, six RBI, and a .585 OPS across 21 games heading into Sunday.

Given that he’s still 20 years old and the Yankees have veteran options such as Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero, there isn’t a rush to get Lombard Jr. up to the Bronx this summer. Now, if Lombard can find his groove and look like the slugger we saw at Somerset over the next two months, maybe he becomes a September call-up.

Could you imagine the Yankees adding Lombard in September as they battle with the Rays for the AL East crown? It could give them an infusion of energy that they’ll need down the home stretch.

3. Eric Reyzelman

This season, we’ve seen relievers such as Cruz, Kevin Castro, Yerry De los Santos, and Angel Chivilli get called up from the minors. But we haven’t seen Reyzelman yet, who is the Yankees’ 28th-ranked prospect in their top-30, per MLB Pipeline.

The 24-year-old relief pitcher began this season at Double-A Somerset after spending the 2025 campaign at Scranton-Wilkes/Barre. During that season with the RailRiders, Reyzelman had a 1-2 record, a save, and a 4.29 ERA across 34 appearances.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound reliever made 13 appearances at Somerset, where he had a 3.12 ERA. He also racked up 32 strikeouts while giving up 10 hits, four walks, and two home runs, and held opponents to a .161 average.

Reyzelman was recently called up to Scranton, where he made his first relief appearance on Friday against Lehigh Valley. In two innings of work, the right-handed relief pitcher surrendered a walk, a hit and recorded two strikeouts.

If he can keep his mechanics in sync, throw strikes, and start to compile clean innings down at Triple-A, the Yankees might have another pitcher at their disposal. Reyzelman currently isn’t on the 40-man roster, so New York would have to part ways with another pitcher to make room for a call-up.

*Stats as of Sunday, May 24*