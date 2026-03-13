Yankees Fans Can't Overreact to George Lombard Jr. News

To no surprise, the New York Yankees finally announced they'd be re-assigning their Top Prospect, George Lombard Jr., to minor league camp.

The move came after their 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers, a game that was a brisk two hours and twenty three minutes.

Lombard went 0-3 as his Spring Training batting average now sits at .185. Through 19 games he has 27 at-bats which is the second most on the team.

It's clear the Yankees were trying to get him as involved as possible as this is the highest level of competition he's faced. While Yankees fans would love to see him replace Anthony Volpe or Jose Caballero, he simply isn't ready and that's not an issue.

Lombard Has Yet to Appear in Triple-A

Following today’s game, the Yankees reassigned INF George Lombard Jr. to minor league camp. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 12, 2026

It was never a guarantee Lombard was going to make the Opening Day roster. If anything, it was nearly a lock that he wouldn't. Not even Spencer Jones, a 24-year old prospect, is going to be on the Yankees roster come March 25.

Lombard, 20, could absolutely be their shortstop of the future. It was clear this team had no plans on using him immediately, especially when they started giving Ryan McMahon reps at the position. They did their best moving Lombard around as he had standout plays at second and third base along with shortstop.

The biggest thing with Lombard is his upside, no doubt. At the end of the day, there's no point in rushing him. He had his first 108 at-bats in Double-A last year but has yet to sniff AAA. He'll be there in no time this year, but Yankees fans need to realize his ETA is still 2027.

Yankees Are In No Rush With Lombard

MLB's No. 32 prospect George Lombard Jr. (@Yankees) takes the 2025 AL Cy Young runner-up deep for his first homer of the spring! pic.twitter.com/uGbVOcxetB — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 4, 2026

Lombard did his best in Spring Training but a .185/.333/.407 slash line isn't giving this team much better than what they have with Caballero and Volpe, when he returns. There are plenty of valid concerns regarding those two as this team's everyday shortstop options, but Lombard struck out 12 times and is far from the power hitter this team would love to add to their lineup.

He did have one Spring Training homer which just so happened to be over the Green Monster against the Boston Red Sox. Other than that, he had six RBIs but just one double and one triple. Lombard was able to steal a pair of bases which was impressive, but his .741 OPS leaves room for improvement, especially knowing it was .748 in the minors last year with 473 at-bats.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!