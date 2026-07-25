Pros and Cons of a Potential Yankees-Tyler Stephenson Trade

If the New York Yankees came out of the deadline with Tyler Stephenson, one would understand the disappointment with that.

While he would be an upgrade from where they are now with their catching situation, he isn't the star that Hunter Goodman or Shea Langeliers is. He's also not nearly as much of a threat at the plate as Ryan Jeffers, who can clobber baseballs in a way that few catchers can in the league.

If you're the Yankees, trading for Stephenson would be a worst-case-scenario type of move. That should only come if they have exhausted all their options, and he was the last one left on the board. Of course, while anybody would be disappointed if that was who they landed on, he does have some positives.

The positives of Stephenson

The one thing about the catching situation in New York is that everybody is an upgrade. Statistically, the combination of Austin Wells, Ali Sánchez, and J.C. Escarra has been one of the worst trios in the league. Their combined 50 wRC+ is the second-worst in baseball, and only the White Sox have it worse. Their catchers have a combined 41 wRC+.

New York Yankees pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) celebrates with catcher Austin Wells (28) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the year, Stephenson has a 97 wRC+ and is a career 104 hitter. What he'll deliver is league-average production, which, from a Yankee standpoint, would technically be miles ahead of where they are now.

Stephenson also has pretty solid underlying metrics, even if the back of his baseball card hasn't panned out that way. According to Baseball Savant, he has a 77th percentile average exit velocity, a 76th percentile barrel rate and hard hit rate, and has a 95th percentile launch angle sweet spot rate.

The cons of Stephenson

As mentioned earlier, if the Yankees make the move for Stephenson, it's because they missed out on their primary targets. It feels like Ryan Jeffers has been on their trade board all season, and he's just a better hitter in comparison.

While Stephenson struggles to hit for league average, Jeffers has a 157 wRC+. This production is only in 45 games since he got hurt in May, but he is probably still a better hitter if he plays a full season.

One thing about Stephenson is that while he is a 100th-percentile blocker, his defense leaves a lot to be desired. He is in the 32nd percentile of throwing runners out, the 1st percentile in framing, and the 22nd percentile in pop time. He has an overall 2nd percentile fielding run value.

Jeffers also isn't the perfect defensive catcher either. His 41st percentile fielding run value doesn't lend itself to being one of the worst in the league, though.

One thing the Yankees should hope for is at least landing Jeffers. Jeffers is the better player both defensively and offensively. Stephenson, who, of course, is an upgrade over Wells, may not have the impact the others in the market do.

It's an upgrade, but not the one anybody is hoping for once the Yankees clear that Aug. 4 deadline.