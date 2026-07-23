Yankees Should Consider Passing on Hunter Goodman Trade to Pursue This Catcher

Yes, the New York Yankees have a problem behind the plate. And yes, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman must look to the trade market to solve his catcher conundrum.

One option is Colorado Rockies two-time All-Star Hunter Goodman, who is consideredthe best available backstop ahead of the deadline.

However, it's entirely possible that Cashman will find his solution for the stretch run by going next door.

That's because the last-place New York Mets could be ready to play ball.

Mets ready to play ball?

On Tuesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that the Yankees are among the teams in need of catching help ahead of the deadline, and he mentions that the Mets could be willing to move catcher Francisco Alvarez.

"With a number of high-profile teams in need of catching help -- the Yankees, Red Sox and Dodgers, for example -- the lack of quality backstops should put teams with available catchers in a strong position to sell."

"The Mets are reportedly open to moving nearly everyone on their roster, and given that (Francisco) Alvarez is under club control through 2028, he’s one of the few players New York seems willing to move that could net a strong return," per Feinsand.

Alvarez is solid, but not spectacular

Alvarez is putting together a solid, but not spectacular, season for the Mets. In 68 games, he has 11 home runs and an OPS of .762. But that's certainly much better than what the Yankees have been getting this season from their catchers. The trio of Austin Wells, Ali Sanchez and J.C. Escarra has a combined .527 OPS, which is second-worst in the majors.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And keep in mind, the 24-year-old Alvarez has three more years of arbitration eligibility remaining, meaning the Yankees could find their catcher of the future in a deal with the Mets.

Look, everyone knows Goodman is the top backstop on the market, thanks in large part to his 31 home runs, which are third-best in the majors. And Goodman also comes with two years of arbitration eligibility remaining.

That means any team trading for Goodman should expect to pay a heavy price. For the Yankees, that could mean multiple top-100 prospects like George Lombard Jr., Dax Kilby, and Elmer Rodriguez. Instead, Alvarez offers the Yankees a more cost-effective option.

Another option in Queens for Yankees to consider

Should the Mets decide to keep Alvarez, it's still possible to find catcher help in Queens.

"One option could be with so many contending teams seeking catching, listening on Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens, which was first mentioned by The Athletic," FanSided's Robert Murray reported last week. "But the likelihood of such a deal is unknown and should probably be viewed as unlikely."

New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) throws out Kansas City Royals second baseman Tyler Tolbert (not pictured) attempting to bunt for a hit during the seventh inning at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 30-year-old Torrens is more of a complementary piece behind the plate. He's hitting .229 this season with a .621 OPS in 61 games. So he's not much better than what's already on the Yankees' roster. But Torrens did set career highs with 15 home runs and a .730 OPS in 2021, so perhaps there's more to him than meets the eye.

Catcher trade market growing ahead of deadline

However, the problem is that the Yankees aren't the only team shopping for a catcher. Among the teams also looking to wheel and deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, are the Red Sox, Rangers, Phillies, Reds, Pirates, Twins and Padres.

We should expect the backstop buzz to grow as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches. And expect names like Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman, Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers, and Athletics' Shea Langeliers to grab many of the headlines.

But if the Yankees want to stay under the radar while making a move to upgrade the catcher position for the short term and long term, Cashman should pay close attention to what's happening with Alvarez and the Mets.