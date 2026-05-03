The Sign Cody Bellinger Could be Heating Up for the Yankees

Cody Bellinger put the New York Yankees on his back against the division rival Baltimore Orioles. Every time the Orioles seemed to crawl back, it felt like Bellinger would send a ball into the short porch at Yankee Stadium, quelling any rally that Baltimore thought that they could conjure up, in their quest to get to .500 on the season. It was probably his best single performance since re-signing.

In a bright Saturday afternoon game in the Bronx, Bellinger had four hits. Three of those four hits were extra-base hits.

New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He hit a homer in the second off a slider that Kyle Bradish hung down the heart of the plate. Bellinger then doubled off of Bradish in the third, on a curveball below the strike zone that the lefty slugger golfed into right-center field. It was just out of the reach of Blaze Alexander.

Bellinger's homer in the sixth brought it to 6-1, but his most clutch hit was probably a single in the seventh. At that point, the Orioles had rallied, cutting the Yankees' lead to 6-4. His single scored Judge, tacking on another run for the day.

Cody Bellinger goes deep AGAIN and has his second multi-homer game of the season 😮 pic.twitter.com/wqTzn6ra1W — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

Potentially heating up

If there's a sign that Bellinger could be warming up and looking more like the reason why the Yankees were patient all winter in signing him to his 5-year, $162 million pact, it could be what he did this weekend. It's the first time all year he has had back-to-back days with a multi-hit game.

It is the first time that has happened in 2026. The last time he achieved such a feat was in September 2025. In a series against the Washington Nationals, Bellinger had a multi-hit night in every game of that series.

Beyond the results, another reason Bellinger could be heating up is the type of contact he's making. During this four-game hit streak, Bellinger has an average exit velocity of 96.8 MPH.

He has a 58.3% hard hit rate and has barreled two balls during this span as well. Bellinger has barrelled seven balls in total this season, to put that in perspective.

An unselfish ball player

Of course, when asked about his big day, the first thing Bellinger brought up was where the team is as a whole. It was a very Judge and Jeter-type answer from a player who had four hits and mashed two homers.

"I love where we are as a team," Bellinger said, according to MLB.com's Bill Ladson. "We are very athletic. I feel like we can beat the opponent in many different ways. Right now, we are showing it. We just want to continue to keep it rolling."