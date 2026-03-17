Yankees Superstar Needs to Live Up to $162 Million Deal

Although the current incarnation of the New York Yankees is far removed from the days of lavish spending when the late-great George Steinbrenner ruled the land with his checkbook, when the team wants somebody, they go after them. They all but announced their admiration for Gerrit Cole after the 2019 season.

Then, there was the Juan Soto debacle. They ended up losing him to the New York Mets, which is one of the dark marks on Hal Steinbrenner's resume as owner, but it wasn't because he didn't try - though maybe he didn’t try hard enough. The Yankees offered a massive deal of their own, which likely would have sealed it in a Steve Cohen-less MLB landscape.

Mar 8, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic left fielder Juan Soto (22) returns to the dugout against the Netherlands during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger is another name the Yankees eyed. It was clear to the league that they would make every attempt to bring him back, even if the Scott Boras-backed client stymied progress and signed later than the organization likely wanted.

Now, after a long winter and grueling negotiation process, Bellinger has gone from a one-year sellsword the way Soto was before him, to a staple of the organization for the coming years. For better or worse, he'll be with the Yankees for the next five years to the tune of $162 million, with opt-outs after 2027 and 2028.

Bellinger did what Soto didn't: return to the Yankees. Now, the versatile outfielder, who can play first base if necessary, comes into this season with a different type of pressure. He is going from needing to impress, not just his team, but the free agent market at large — and he passed with flying colors — to proving that 2025 wasn't an outlier year.

The unfortunate truth about Cody Bellinger is that he hasn't had back-to-back all-star-caliber seasons since 2018 and 2019. In 2018, he had a 120 wRC+, and in 2019, the year he won MVP, Bellinger sported an elite 161 wRC+.

Multiple Redemption Tours

It wasn't until 2023, his first season with the Chicago Cubs, that he looked like the Bellinger of old again. The Dodgers dumped him after an ugly 83 wRC+ season, and Bellinger went to the Cubs with redemption on his mind. He fulfilled that, hitting to the tune of a 135 wRC+. The next season, though, was a letdown. He was only slightly above average, with a 108 wRC+.

October 6, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) high-fives during player introductions before game three of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Bellinger, again, looked like the Bellinger of old in New York. His introduction to the Bronx was a 125 wRC+, a 4.9 WAR according to Fangraphs, which is the second-highest of his career, and an elite 7 OAA across multiple outfield positions and first base.

Now, in year two, he will have to do something that he hasn't accomplished since the first Donald Trump administration. That's post back-to-back seasons that are worthy of the deal he inked.

Elite Bat-to-Ball Skills

While Bellinger's numbers looked solid on the back of his baseball card, his peripherals left something to be desired. His xw0BA, xBA, and xSLG were all in the 50th percentile. Then, he had an average exit velocity at the 24th percentile, a barrel rate at the 36th percentile, and a hard-hit rate at the 26th percentile.

What he did best, though, despite those paltry numbers, was have 70th percentile Launch Angle/Sweet Spot and Squared-Up rates. Few were better than Bellinger at putting the bat to the ball. His teammates would agree with what those peripherals say as well.

"That's one of the things that makes Cody so difficult to pitch to," said ace Max Fried, according to NJ.com's Randy Miller. "He can beat you in a bunch of different ways. He can take his base hit the other way, or he could take you 420 to right field. I've faced him a bunch. He's got a home run off of me. He's a complete, well-rounded hitter. He gets up there and is going to battle you to an eight-pitch at-bat, then you leave one over the middle of the plate, and it's a double in the gap. I think that one of his biggest strengths, the fact that he can be as contact oriented as he wants."

In year two in the Bronx, it's up to Bellinger to continue being that Bellinger of old. If the Yankees want to win a World Series under Aaron Judge, this will be paramount.

He cannot be the disappointment that DJ LeMahieu was when he re-signed just before the 2021 season. Considering Bellinger is making more, the Yankees would like to avoid that.

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