Spencer Jones Showed Signs of Big League Potential Against the Red Sox

The New York Yankees had no choice but to call up the hard-hitting top outfield prospect Spencer Jones. Standing at 6'7, a height mirroring their captain, Aaron Judge, one could almost dream of his potential and how menacing he could be at the plate.

So far, Jones has yet to homer, or even come close to one of those nuclear runs from his stints at Triple-A, but, in his return to the big leagues, Jones had himself a solid night. One of the few positives in a loss against the last-place Red Sox, which felt more like the Yankees playing down to their rival.

Jones has played in 11 games so far and authored his first three-hit game against Boston. It was actually his second multi-hit night. The first was against the Mets in their 5-2 win against their Flushing brethren.

What's most remarkable is that Jones faced Sonny Gray, who has proven to be one of the better pitchers in the American League. The first hit was a single, in what was an eight-pitch at-bat between him and Gray.

Jones fouled off a few tough sweepers and curveballs before laying off a fastball at the top of the zone. He eventually made contact with a 93.2 MPH sinker that Gray left down the heart of the plate. It was a single that came off his bat at 100.6 MPH.

Spencer Jones turns an eight-pitch at-bat into a single in his first plate appearance back in the majors pic.twitter.com/bPJdGge7P5 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 5, 2026

The second was a double off of Gray. Gray couldn't find the zone before he left a 90.9 MPH fastball down the heart of the plate as well. Jones ripped it for a double, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the process.

Spencer Jones' second hit of the night is an RBI double! pic.twitter.com/Qn5jpFCrIq — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 6, 2026

Jones third hit of the night also came off of Gray. This one was one of his patented curveballs that fell below the strikezone. Jones golfed it to right field.

Impressing his teammates

Ben Rice was impressed by Jones' night. He loved his plate discipline against Gray.

"I especially loved that first at-bat that he had," Rice said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "He took some tough pitches, fouled some off, and eventually got one that he was able to put hard in play up the middle. I'm really excited to have him back with us."

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) singles during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Second time around

It will be interesting to see how Jones builds from here. Even though he has yet to put one in the seats, the power is there. In the 30 plate appearances he has had, he has a 97.2 MPH average exit velocity and a 75% hard hit rate. The bat speed is also electric. Jones has an average bat speed of 77.5 MPH.

The big hope is that Jones is more acclimated to the big leagues this time around. He wishes to learn from his previous stint in this second one.

"I think the first time around, it's a lot of new information – a lot of new sights, a lot of new things," Jones said. "The last couple of weeks gave me some time to think about things and the way I wanted to play. Being able to internalize that and get the call back was good for me."