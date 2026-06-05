Yankees Call Up Spencer Jones, Giving Him a Chance to Prove His Worth With Aaron Judge Out

The Yankees dodged the worst-case scenario on the Aaron Judge injury front when it was revealed that the three-time American League MVP was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his ribs on Thursday. Judge is expected to miss at least four to six weeks due to his injury, and while that isn't ideal for the Yankees, it's better than the lengthier timelines that many New York fans feared.

In the meantime, it's all about that next-man-up mentality in the Bronx. The Yankees wasted no time revealing who'd get a chance to shine with Judge on the sidelines, as the New York Post's Jon Heyman is reporting that the club is expected to promote Spencer Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Spencer Jones will be coming up for Yankees — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 5, 2026

The promotion will mark Jones's second opportunity to play with the Yankees this season. The first time didn't go so well, but it's time to wipe the slate clean with Judge out of manager Aaron Boone's lineup for the foreseeable future.

Spencer Jones must capitalize on opportunity stemming from Aaron Judge's injury

Jones, a first-round pick in 2022, is one prospect whom Yankees fans couldn't wait to see get a big-league shot this season. The Vanderbilt product stands 6'7" and weighs 240 lbs, constantly drawing comparisons to Judge's frame. After mashing ball after ball with the RailRiders to begin the 2026 campaign, Jones was finally called up in early May when Jasson Domínguez went down with a shoulder sprain.

Unfortunately, the results weren't great in the two-week sample size. Jones slashed a pedestrian .167/.259/.167 with four singles, three walks, two RBIs and a stolen base in 10 games (24 at-bats). His affinity for striking out was also on display, with an abysmal 44.4% strikeout rate, which is more than double the MLB average (22.0%).

As for his field, he was flawless in 41 2/3 innings played in center and right field, notching 11 putouts and an assist.

Spencer Jones will need to address his strikeout issues if he wants to stay with the Yankees for the long haul. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Although the first go-round wasn't memorable, there are plenty of reasons to believe in Jones. For starters, he's mashed 13 HRs and 48 RBIs with a .949 OPS in 156 ABs across 43 games with the RailRiders this season, so the potential to do damage is clearly there. The 25-year-old slugger also had a 97.2 mph average exit velocity and 75.0% hard-hit rate during his first Yankees run, per Baseball Savant, which are above the MLB averages of 88.6 mph and 37.0%, respectively.

If Jones can give more of that while finding his HR touch, the Yankees' batting order will be even more intimidating. It can also help boost his trade value if New York has its eyes on a potential deadline blockbuster, if the club decides to go down that route.

If things aren't working, Yankees shouldn't force it

As great as it would be to see Jones succeed right out of the gate, there's a chance that he might struggle similarly to his last call-up. If that happens, the Yankees shouldn't continually force him into the lineup at the risk of squandering his confidence and potential.

Fortunately, the Yankees have options to make Jones's life easier should he need a game off. The versatile Max Schuemann is more than capable of playing time in right field, and the same can be said for Amed Rosario, who's played 11 2/3 RF innings so far.

There's also Domínguez's looming return to New York's lineup. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported on Thursday that the Dominican outfielder will begin his rehab assignment on Friday, meaning his return to action won't be far away, giving Yankees fans a glimpse of what it would be like to have Domínguez and Jones on the big-league roster at the same time.

Nevertheless, the next month and a half is the opportunity that Jones has been waiting for, and time will tell if he's up to the task. The Yankees need him to put his best foot forward, as a dangerous bat with serious pop is what the team needs so long as Judge is on the injured list.